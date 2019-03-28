Mark Hamill Has Skeptically Weighed In On A Rumored ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Poster

03.28.19

Lucasfilm

Mark Hamill made a rule that he’s done talking about future Star Wars movies, following his public disagreement with Rian Johnson’s vision for Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi, but rules, like droids, were meant to be broken. The actor was recently asked to comment on the “leaked” poster for Star Wars: Episode IX — there’s a 99 percent chance it’s fake, but you never know. (I, for one, would like that weird fish alien thing standing behind Finn to be real.) Hamill confirmed as much, tweeting that it’s “doubtful” that it’s real, and it’s most likely “the work of a #UPF,” his preferred hashtag for an ultra-passionate fan.

