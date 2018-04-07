The Duffer Brothers Have Released Emails To Support Their Defense In The ‘Stranger Things’ Plagiarism Case

#Stranger Things
Contributing Writer
04.07.18

Netflix

The Duffer Brothers are pushing back hard against accusations that their massive hit Netflix series Stranger Things was stolen from another filmmaker. Charlie Kessler filed a lawsuit claiming Matt and Ross Duffer allegedly took ideas he pitched to them during a Tribeca Film Festival party in 2014 and used them to create their show. Kessler pointed to the fact that Stranger Things‘ development title was ‘Montauk’ (the same name as a short film made by Kessler in 2012) as proof the Duffer Brothers plagiarized him.

But emails from the Duffer Brothers shared with TMZ show the duo was developing Stranger Things and referring to it as ‘Montauk’ as far back as November 2010. That’s four years before Kessler ran into them at Tribeca and two years before his short film came out. ‘Montauk’ as a name isn’t exactly all that original either, considering the Montauk Project is a well-known conspiracy theory that’s been floating around for nearly 40 years:

A Google document dated October, 4, 2013, would become the premise for “Stranger Things” … “Benny (renamed Will for the show) leaves his friend Elliot’s house, a bunch of kids are there, eating pizza, dungeons and dragons … Benny leaves on bike, hears voices, goes into strange world, taken by some evil force.”

Two emails from 2014 — February 27 and April 4 — both written before the alleged meeting between the Duffer brothers and Kessler, lay out the vision for the show. It reads, “…set in 1980s Long Island” with “a vintage Stephen King feel.” The April 4 email mentions a location scout in Montauk.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stranger Things
TAGSStranger ThingsTHE DUFFER BROTHERS

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 day ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 day ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 4 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 5 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP