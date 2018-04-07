Netflix

The Duffer Brothers are pushing back hard against accusations that their massive hit Netflix series Stranger Things was stolen from another filmmaker. Charlie Kessler filed a lawsuit claiming Matt and Ross Duffer allegedly took ideas he pitched to them during a Tribeca Film Festival party in 2014 and used them to create their show. Kessler pointed to the fact that Stranger Things‘ development title was ‘Montauk’ (the same name as a short film made by Kessler in 2012) as proof the Duffer Brothers plagiarized him.

But emails from the Duffer Brothers shared with TMZ show the duo was developing Stranger Things and referring to it as ‘Montauk’ as far back as November 2010. That’s four years before Kessler ran into them at Tribeca and two years before his short film came out. ‘Montauk’ as a name isn’t exactly all that original either, considering the Montauk Project is a well-known conspiracy theory that’s been floating around for nearly 40 years: