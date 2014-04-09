‘Superior Spider-Man’ Marvel’s bestseller but ‘Batman’ still top selling comic in March

(CBR) Below you'll find the sales estimates for comics and trade paperbacks sold in the direct market for March, 2014. The sales numbers below are estimates based on the information provided by Diamond Comics Distributors earlier this month. Sales estimates for February, 2014 can be found here

There are a couple of things to keep in mind when reading this data. These numbers are just estimates for the sales through Diamond to direct market retailers. It does not include any sales outside of the Diamond channel such as newstands, book stores or overseas markets. Since the majority of habitual comic book readers are served through this sales channel, these numbers are a good indicator of the core sales trends at the retail level. While not all copies will sell to readers, each retailer is buying what they think they can sell so the trends at the retail level should be a close enough reflection of the sales trends at the reader level for the purposes of discussion.

The breakdowns are for just the top comics and top trades listed below. These are not the overall market share. I only deal with numbers that I can see and kick around in my ever evolving number crunching system. Sometimes the numbers get a bit battered and bruised in the process.

The estimated total sales for the 300 comics was 6,582,603 comics which is up by 358,824 units from February and down by 621,091 units from March 2013. Marvel Comics had the largest percentage of the top 300 comics with 41.36% of the total units sold followed by DC Comics with 31.16%.

The top selling comic from Marvel Comics was “Superior Spider-Man (2013)” #29 in slot 5 with an estimated 76,568 units and for DC Comics was “Batman (2011)” #29 in rank 1 with an estimated 116,926 units.

The estimated total sales for the 300 trades was 418,654 trades which is up by 107,275 units from February and up by 62,304 units from March 2013.

Topping the trades list in March was “Walking Dead v20: All Out War Pt 1” by Image Comics with 25,290 units.

DIAMOND OVERALL SHARES

Publisher Market Share

By Units Market Share

By Dollars MARVEL COMICS 37.36% 34.10% DC COMICS 31.12% 28.73% IMAGE COMICS 8.88% 7.85% DARK HORSE COMICS 5.59% 6.61% IDW PUBLISHING 5.00% 6.01% DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT 3.40% 3.51% BOOM! STUDIOS 1.94% 2.05% EAGLEMOSS PUBLICATIONS LTD 0.27% 1.28% ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC 0.99% 1.05% VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC 1.08% 1.02% AVATAR PRESS INC 0.95% 1.01% RANDOM HOUSE 0.19% 0.66% ONI PRESS INC. 0.39% 0.65% ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS 0.57% 0.53% VIZ MEDIA 0.19% 0.47% YEN PRESS 0.11% 0.36% TOP SHELF PRODUCTIONS 0.11% 0.36% FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS 0.07% 0.29% ST. MARTINS PRESS 0.08% 0.28% HUMANOIDS INC 0.03% 0.19% OTHER NON-TOP 20 1.70% 2.97%

TOP COMICS BREAKDOWN

Publisher NI RI TI Min

Price Max

Price Avg

Price Total

Reported

Units Total

Reported

Dollars Percent of

Top Comics

By Units Percent of

Top Comics

By Dollars Marvel Comics 73 1 74 $2.99 $4.99 $3.85 2,572,393 $9,997,956.51 41.36% 43.51% DC Comics 73 1 74 $2.99 $9.99 $3.40 1,937,554 $6,888,993.46 31.16% 29.98% Image Comics 43 0 43 $2.99 $3.99 $3.16 665,870 $2,099,242.64 10.71% 9.13% Dark Horse 22 0 22 $2.99 $3.99 $3.54 292,929 $1,032,243.86 4.71% 4.49% IDW Publishing 27 1 28 $1.00 $5.99 $4.06 263,257 $1,088,870.40 4.23% 4.74% Dynamite Entertainment 15 1 16 $3.99 $4.99 $4.12 140,815 $572,997.85 2.26% 2.49% Boom! Studios 9 0 9 $3.99 $3.99 $3.99 77,970 $311,100.30 1.25% 1.35% Valiant 8 0 8 $3.99 $3.99 $3.99 69,442 $277,073.58 1.12% 1.21% Avatar 7 0 7 $3.99 $5.99 $4.28 59,123 $250,252.77 0.95% 1.09% Archie Comics 5 0 5 $2.99 $2.99 $2.99 52,584 $157,226.16 0.85% 0.68% Zenescope Entertainment 7 0 7 $2.99 $3.99 $3.56 41,434 $146,983.66 0.67% 0.64% ONI Press 3 0 3 $3.99 $3.99 $3.99 21,972 $87,668.28 0.35% 0.38% Bongo Comics 2 0 2 $2.99 $2.99 $2.99 11,274 $33,709.26 0.18% 0.15% United 1 0 1 $2.99 $2.99 $2.99 6,254 $18,699.46 0.10% 0.08% Broadsword Comics 1 0 1 $2.95 $2.95 $2.95 6,075 $17,921.25 0.10% 0.08%

Legend: NI = New Items, RI = Reorder Items, TI = Total Items

TOP TRADES BREAKDOWN

Publisher NI RI TI Min

Price Max

Price Avg

Price Total

Reported

Units Total

Reported

Dollars Percent of

Top Trades

By Units Percent of

Top Trades

By Dollars Marvel Comics 25 98 123 $9.99 $125.00 $25.56 138,135 $3,575,621.00 33.37% 41.32% Image Comics 12 34 46 $9.99 $59.99 $18.34 107,609 $1,889,200.91 26.00% 21.83% DC Comics 22 36 58 $12.99 $39.99 $20.11 80,881 $1,646,710.19 19.54% 19.03% Dark Horse 10 1 11 $10.99 $49.99 $22.54 22,784 $416,942.16 5.50% 4.82% Random House 9 1 10 $10.99 $49.95 $18.78 10,233 $187,326.37 2.47% 2.16% Top Shelf 1 0 1 $14.95 $14.95 $14.95 8,777 $131,216.15 2.12% 1.52% VIZ 10 0 10 $4.99 $14.99 $10.59 8,172 $85,560.28 1.97% 0.99% Boom! Studios 4 2 6 $11.99 $19.99 $15.49 7,539 $104,161.61 1.82% 1.20% IDW Publishing 7 1 8 $17.99 $49.99 $26.49 6,599 $180,952.01 1.59% 2.09% Hachette Book Group/Yen Press 4 0 4 $12.00 $20.00 $14.50 3,053 $45,378.00 0.74% 0.52% Avatar 2 0 2 $19.99 $19.99 $19.99 2,951 $58,990.49 0.71% 0.68% Dynamite Entertainment 4 0 4 $19.99 $24.99 $21.24 2,697 $59,148.03 0.65% 0.68% Zenescope Entertainment 3 0 3 $15.99 $24.99 $18.99 2,649 $49,116.51 0.64% 0.57% Archie Comics 2 0 2 $9.99 $11.99 $10.99 2,348 $27,136.52 0.57% 0.31% Valiant 2 0 2 $14.99 $14.99 $14.99 2,329 $34,911.71 0.56% 0.40% Fantagraphics Books 3 0 3 $24.99 $35.00 $29.99 2,316 $71,467.55 0.56% 0.83% Seven Seas Entertainment 3 0 3 $12.99 $13.99 $13.32 1,695 $22,596.05 0.41% 0.26% ONI Press 1 0 1 $19.99 $19.99 $19.99 965 $19,290.35 0.23% 0.22% Black Bull 1 0 1 $15.99 $15.99 $15.99 883 $14,119.17 0.21% 0.16% NBM 1 0 1 $5.99 $5.99 $5.99 730 $4,372.70 0.18% 0.05% Heroic Publishing 1 0 1 $49.99 $49.99 $49.99 606 $30,293.94 0.15% 0.35%

TOP COMICS