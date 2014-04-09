‘Superior Spider-Man’ Marvel’s bestseller but ‘Batman’ still top selling comic in March

There are a couple of things to keep in mind when reading this data. These numbers are just estimates for the sales through Diamond to direct market retailers. It does not include any sales outside of the Diamond channel such as newstands, book stores or overseas markets. Since the majority of habitual comic book readers are served through this sales channel, these numbers are a good indicator of the core sales trends at the retail level. While not all copies will sell to readers, each retailer is buying what they think they can sell so the trends at the retail level should be a close enough reflection of the sales trends at the reader level for the purposes of discussion.
The breakdowns are for just the top comics and top trades listed below. These are not the overall market share. I only deal with numbers that I can see and kick around in my ever evolving number crunching system. Sometimes the numbers get a bit battered and bruised in the process.
The estimated total sales for the 300 comics was 6,582,603 comics which is up by 358,824 units from February and down by 621,091 units from March 2013. Marvel Comics had the largest percentage of the top 300 comics with 41.36% of the total units sold followed by DC Comics with 31.16%.
The top selling comic from Marvel Comics was “Superior Spider-Man (2013)” #29 in slot 5 with an estimated 76,568 units and for DC Comics was “Batman (2011)” #29 in rank 1 with an estimated 116,926 units.
The estimated total sales for the 300 trades was 418,654 trades which is up by 107,275 units from February and up by 62,304 units from March 2013.
Topping the trades list in March was “Walking Dead v20: All Out War Pt 1” by Image Comics with 25,290 units.
|Publisher
|Market Share
By Units
|Market Share
By Dollars
|MARVEL COMICS
|37.36%
|34.10%
|DC COMICS
|31.12%
|28.73%
|IMAGE COMICS
|8.88%
|7.85%
|DARK HORSE COMICS
|5.59%
|6.61%
|IDW PUBLISHING
|5.00%
|6.01%
|DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT
|3.40%
|3.51%
|BOOM! STUDIOS
|1.94%
|2.05%
|EAGLEMOSS PUBLICATIONS LTD
|0.27%
|1.28%
|ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC
|0.99%
|1.05%
|VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC
|1.08%
|1.02%
|AVATAR PRESS INC
|0.95%
|1.01%
|RANDOM HOUSE
|0.19%
|0.66%
|ONI PRESS INC.
|0.39%
|0.65%
|ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
|0.57%
|0.53%
|VIZ MEDIA
|0.19%
|0.47%
|YEN PRESS
|0.11%
|0.36%
|TOP SHELF PRODUCTIONS
|0.11%
|0.36%
|FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS
|0.07%
|0.29%
|ST. MARTINS PRESS
|0.08%
|0.28%
|HUMANOIDS INC
|0.03%
|0.19%
|OTHER NON-TOP 20
|1.70%
|2.97%
|Publisher
|NI
|RI
|TI
|Min
Price
|Max
Price
|Avg
Price
|Total
Reported
Units
|Total
Reported
Dollars
|Percent of
Top Comics
By Units
|Percent of
Top Comics
By Dollars
|Marvel Comics
|73
|1
|74
|$2.99
|$4.99
|$3.85
|2,572,393
|$9,997,956.51
|41.36%
|43.51%
|DC Comics
|73
|1
|74
|$2.99
|$9.99
|$3.40
|1,937,554
|$6,888,993.46
|31.16%
|29.98%
|Image Comics
|43
|0
|43
|$2.99
|$3.99
|$3.16
|665,870
|$2,099,242.64
|10.71%
|9.13%
|Dark Horse
|22
|0
|22
|$2.99
|$3.99
|$3.54
|292,929
|$1,032,243.86
|4.71%
|4.49%
|IDW Publishing
|27
|1
|28
|$1.00
|$5.99
|$4.06
|263,257
|$1,088,870.40
|4.23%
|4.74%
|Dynamite Entertainment
|15
|1
|16
|$3.99
|$4.99
|$4.12
|140,815
|$572,997.85
|2.26%
|2.49%
|Boom! Studios
|9
|0
|9
|$3.99
|$3.99
|$3.99
|77,970
|$311,100.30
|1.25%
|1.35%
|Valiant
|8
|0
|8
|$3.99
|$3.99
|$3.99
|69,442
|$277,073.58
|1.12%
|1.21%
|Avatar
|7
|0
|7
|$3.99
|$5.99
|$4.28
|59,123
|$250,252.77
|0.95%
|1.09%
|Archie Comics
|5
|0
|5
|$2.99
|$2.99
|$2.99
|52,584
|$157,226.16
|0.85%
|0.68%
|Zenescope Entertainment
|7
|0
|7
|$2.99
|$3.99
|$3.56
|41,434
|$146,983.66
|0.67%
|0.64%
|ONI Press
|3
|0
|3
|$3.99
|$3.99
|$3.99
|21,972
|$87,668.28
|0.35%
|0.38%
|Bongo Comics
|2
|0
|2
|$2.99
|$2.99
|$2.99
|11,274
|$33,709.26
|0.18%
|0.15%
|United
|1
|0
|1
|$2.99
|$2.99
|$2.99
|6,254
|$18,699.46
|0.10%
|0.08%
|Broadsword Comics
|1
|0
|1
|$2.95
|$2.95
|$2.95
|6,075
|$17,921.25
|0.10%
|0.08%
|Publisher
|NI
|RI
|TI
|Min
Price
|Max
Price
|Avg
Price
|Total
Reported
Units
|Total
Reported
Dollars
|Percent of
Top Trades
By Units
|Percent of
Top Trades
By Dollars
|Marvel Comics
|25
|98
|123
|$9.99
|$125.00
|$25.56
|138,135
|$3,575,621.00
|33.37%
|41.32%
|Image Comics
|12
|34
|46
|$9.99
|$59.99
|$18.34
|107,609
|$1,889,200.91
|26.00%
|21.83%
|DC Comics
|22
|36
|58
|$12.99
|$39.99
|$20.11
|80,881
|$1,646,710.19
|19.54%
|19.03%
|Dark Horse
|10
|1
|11
|$10.99
|$49.99
|$22.54
|22,784
|$416,942.16
|5.50%
|4.82%
|Random House
|9
|1
|10
|$10.99
|$49.95
|$18.78
|10,233
|$187,326.37
|2.47%
|2.16%
|Top Shelf
|1
|0
|1
|$14.95
|$14.95
|$14.95
|8,777
|$131,216.15
|2.12%
|1.52%
|VIZ
|10
|0
|10
|$4.99
|$14.99
|$10.59
|8,172
|$85,560.28
|1.97%
|0.99%
|Boom! Studios
|4
|2
|6
|$11.99
|$19.99
|$15.49
|7,539
|$104,161.61
|1.82%
|1.20%
|IDW Publishing
|7
|1
|8
|$17.99
|$49.99
|$26.49
|6,599
|$180,952.01
|1.59%
|2.09%
|Hachette Book Group/Yen Press
|4
|0
|4
|$12.00
|$20.00
|$14.50
|3,053
|$45,378.00
|0.74%
|0.52%
|Avatar
|2
|0
|2
|$19.99
|$19.99
|$19.99
|2,951
|$58,990.49
|0.71%
|0.68%
|Dynamite Entertainment
|4
|0
|4
|$19.99
|$24.99
|$21.24
|2,697
|$59,148.03
|0.65%
|0.68%
|Zenescope Entertainment
|3
|0
|3
|$15.99
|$24.99
|$18.99
|2,649
|$49,116.51
|0.64%
|0.57%
|Archie Comics
|2
|0
|2
|$9.99
|$11.99
|$10.99
|2,348
|$27,136.52
|0.57%
|0.31%
|Valiant
|2
|0
|2
|$14.99
|$14.99
|$14.99
|2,329
|$34,911.71
|0.56%
|0.40%
|Fantagraphics Books
|3
|0
|3
|$24.99
|$35.00
|$29.99
|2,316
|$71,467.55
|0.56%
|0.83%
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|3
|0
|3
|$12.99
|$13.99
|$13.32
|1,695
|$22,596.05
|0.41%
|0.26%
|ONI Press
|1
|0
|1
|$19.99
|$19.99
|$19.99
|965
|$19,290.35
|0.23%
|0.22%
|Black Bull
|1
|0
|1
|$15.99
|$15.99
|$15.99
|883
|$14,119.17
|0.21%
|0.16%
|NBM
|1
|0
|1
|$5.99
|$5.99
|$5.99
|730
|$4,372.70
|0.18%
|0.05%
|Heroic Publishing
|1
|0
|1
|$49.99
|$49.99
|$49.99
|606
|$30,293.94
|0.15%
|0.35%
|Qty
Rank
|Index
|Price
|Pub
|Title
|#
|R
|Est
Sales
|Prev
Issue
|Prev
Issue
Est
Sales
|Delta
|Delta %
|WL
|1
|100.00
|$4.99
|DC
|Batman (2011)
|29
|116,926
|28
|115,891
|1,035
|0.89%
|0
|2
|80.52
|$3.99
|DC
|Superman Unchained (2013)
|6
|94,147
|5
|96,322
|-2,175
|-2.26%
|13
|3
|78.71
|$3.99
|DC
|Forever Evil (2013)
|6
|92,036
|5
|92,014
|22
|0.02%
|2
|4
|76.72
|$3.99
|DC
|Sandman Overture (2013)
|2
|89,711
|1
|104,459
|-14,748
|-14.12%
|4
|5
|65.48
|$3.99
|MAR
|Superior Spider-Man (2013)
|29
|76,568
|28
|75,477
|1,091
|1.45%
|6
|65.00
|$3.99
|MAR
|Daredevil (2014)
|1
|76,006
|7
|64.51
|$3.99
|MAR
|Superior Spider-Man (2013)
|30
|75,431
|29
|76,568
|-1,137
|-1.48%
|8
|55.52
|$3.99
|MAR
|Silver Surfer (2014)
|1
|64,919
|9
|55.30
|$2.99
|IMA
|Walking Dead (2003)
|124
|64,659
|123
|64,460
|199
|0.31%
|0
|10
|55.18
|$3.99
|MAR
|Uncanny X-Men (2013)
|19
|64,514
|18
|54,902
|9,612
|17.51%
|11
|55.13
|$2.99
|IMA
|Walking Dead (2003)
|123
|64,460
|122
|64,810
|-350
|-0.54%
|0
|12
|54.51
|$3.99
|MAR
|All New X-Men (2012)
|24
|63,739
|23
|64,625
|-886
|-1.37%
|13
|54.32
|$3.99
|MAR
|Uncanny Avengers (2012)
|18
|63,516
|17
|53,181
|10,335
|19.43%
|14
|53.98
|$2.99
|DC
|Harley Quinn (2013)
|4
|63,120
|3
|66,787
|-3,667
|-5.49%
|0
|15
|50.70
|$4.99
|MAR
|Superior Spider-Man (2013) Annual
|2
|59,278
|1
|63,595
|-4,317
|-6.79%
|2
|16
|49.62
|$3.99
|MAR
|Moon Knight (2014)
|1
|58,022
|17
|48.55
|$3.99
|MAR
|Guardians of Galaxy (2013)
|13
|56,764
|12
|55,454
|1,310
|2.36%
|18
|47.45
|$3.99
|DC
|Detective Comics (2011)
|29
|55,486
|28
|56,619
|-1,133
|-2.00%
|0
|19
|47.33
|$3.99
|MAR
|Magneto (2014)
|1
|55,337
|20
|46.95
|$3.99
|MAR
|Uncanny X-Men (2013)
|18
|54,902
|17
|56,163
|-1,261
|-2.25%
|0
|21
|46.76
|$3.99
|MAR
|Wolverine and X-Men (2014)
|1
|54,675
|22
|46.48
|$3.99
|DC
|Justice League of America (2013)
|13
|54,349
|12
|56,259
|-1,910
|-3.40%
|0
|23
|46.15
|$3.99
|MAR
|Avengers (2012)
|27
|53,966
|26
|59,775
|-5,809
|-9.72%
|2
|24
|45.27
|$5.99
|DC
|Batman/Superman (2013) Annual
|1
|52,937
|5
|25
|42.94
|$3.99
|MAR
|Origin II (2013)
|4
|50,210
|3
|53,640
|-3,430
|-6.39%
|0
|26
|42.82
|$3.99
|MAR
|All New Ghost Rider (2014)
|1
|50,072
|27
|41.71
|$2.99
|MAR
|Deadpool (2012)
|25
|48,775
|24
|41,130
|7,645
|18.59%
|28
|41.68
|$3.99
|MAR
|New Avengers (2013)
|16
|48,731
|15
|47,178
|1,553
|3.29%
|29
|40.35
|$3.99
|MAR
|New Avengers (2013)
|15
|47,178
|14
|50,668
|-3,490
|-6.89%
|4
|30
|39.55
|$3.99
|MAR
|Amazing X-Men (2013)
|5
|46,242
|4
|48,161
|-1,919
|-3.98%
|1
|31
|39.17
|$2.99
|DC
|Green Lantern (2011)
|29
|45,797
|28
|51,548
|-5,751
|-11.16%
|0
|32
|37.84
|$3.99
|MAR
|Captain Marvel (2014)
|1
|44,248
|33
|37.75
|$2.99
|MAR
|Deadpool (2012)
|26
|44,141
|25
|48,775
|-4,634
|-9.50%
|34
|37.75
|$3.99
|MAR
|X-Men (2013)
|12
|44,135
|11
|47,498
|-3,363
|-7.08%
|35
|37.56
|$3.99
|MAR
|Iron Man (2012)
|23
|43,912
|22
|29,017
|14,895
|51.33%
|36
|37.04
|$3.99
|DC
|Superman/Wonder Woman (2013)
|6
|43,308
|5
|44,847
|-1,539
|-3.43%
|0
|37
|37.03
|$2.99
|DC
|Batman and … (2013)
|29
|43,295
|28
|43,380
|-85
|-0.20%
|0
|38
|35.27
|$3.99
|DAR
|Star Wars [Lucas Draft] (2013)
|6
|41,237
|5
|42,686
|-1,449
|-3.39%
|0
|39
|34.84
|$3.99
|MAR
|Wolverine (2014)
|3
|40,735
|2
|47,339
|-6,604
|-13.95%
|40
|34.54
|$3.99
|MAR
|Wolverine and X-Men (2014)
|2
|40,386
|1
|54,675
|-14,289
|-26.13%
|41
|32.89
|$3.99
|MAR
|Night of the Living Deadpool (2014)
|4
|38,457
|3
|37,974
|483
|1.27%
|0
|42
|32.80
|$2.99
|MAR
|Ms Marvel (2014)
|2
|38,357
|1
|57,249
|-18,892
|-33.00%
|43
|32.41
|$3.99
|MAR
|Thor God of Thunder (2012)
|20
|37,895
|19
|42,034
|-4,139
|-9.85%
|44
|32.13
|$3.99
|MAR
|Fantastic Four (2014)
|2
|37,569
|1
|65,775
|-28,206
|-42.88%
|45
|32.09
|$3.50
|DAR
|Serenity: Leaves On the Wind (2014)
|3
|37,516
|2
|42,448
|-4,932
|-11.62%
|0
|46
|31.57
|$2.99
|IMA
|Jupiters Legacy (2013)
|4
|36,918
|3
|43,766
|-6,848
|-15.65%
|47
|31.48
|$2.99
|DC
|Nightwing (2011)
|29
|36,814
|28
|36,940
|-126
|-0.34%
|0
|48
|30.40
|$2.99
|MAR
|Hawkeye (2012)
|17
|35,545
|16
|37,074
|-1,529
|-4.12%
|2
|49
|30.19
|$2.99
|DC
|Earth 2 (2012)
|21
|35,295
|20
|35,732
|-437
|-1.22%
|0
|50
|29.97
|$2.99
|MAR
|Hawkeye (2012)
|18
|35,045
|17
|35,545
|-500
|-1.41%
|0
Legend: Qty Rank = Quantity Rank, Index = Diamond Order Index, Pub = Publisher, # = Issue Number, R = Reorder, Est Sales = Estimated Sales, Prev Issue = Previous Issue, Prev Issue Est Sales = Previous Issue Estimated Sales, WL = Weeks Late
