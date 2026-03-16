Sinners had a great night at the Oscars this past weekend, taking home four Academy Awards. Michael B. Jordan was named best actor, Ryan Coogler took home the trophy for Best Original Screenplay, while Ludwig Göransson and Autumn Durald Arkapaw’s work won Best Original Score and Best Cinematography, respectively. (With Arkapaw’s victory, she’s the first woman to ever win the away, by the way.)

On top of that, part of the awards ceremony broadcast was devoted to a performance of the film’s soundtrack highlight “I Lied To You.” In the movie, the song (co-written by Göransson and Raphael Saadiq) is performed by star Miles Caton. He sang it during the ceremony, too, but he was joined on stage by a bunch of other people: co-stars Jayme Lawson and Li Jun Li, Brittany Howard, Shaboozey, Alice Smith, Buddy Guy, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Eric Gales, Bobby Rush, Misty Copeland, and Saadiq.

This comes after a massive 2025 for Brittany Howard, as Alabama Shakes went on a reunion tour and shared some new music. Shaboozey launched a tour of his own last year and he’s been all in on sports lately, too, teaming up with the NFL for a promo and performing at an NBA All-Star Weekend concert.