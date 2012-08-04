Take Me To The Pilots ’12: NBC’s ‘Animal Practice’

[In case you’ve Forgotten, and as I will continue to mention each and every one of these posts that I do: This is *not* a review. Pilots change. Sometimes a lot. Often for the better. Sometimes for the worse. But they change. Actual reviews will be coming in September and perhaps October (and maybe midseason in some cases). This is, however, a brief gut reaction to not-for-air pilots. I know some people will be all “These are reviews.” If you’ve read me, you’ve read my reviews and you know this isn’t what they look like.]
Show:“Animal Practice” (NBC
The Pitch:It’s “Becker”… With a monkey!
Quick Response: This is the first Take Me To The Pilots show this summer where I could write a review if I wanted to. And perhaps I may in a few days. NBC is premiering “Animal Practice” next week with an Olympics bump and I’ve already seen two versions of the pilot, one with Amy Huberman as the romantic lead and one with JoAnna Garcia-Swisher. The addition of Garcia-Swisher is already a good sign, not because Huberman was bad by any means, but because Garcia-Swisher is quite good and there’s a chemistry with leading man Justin Kirk that was entirely absent in the original pilot. I always feel better about shows when they know things need fixing and take steps to fix them and that gives me some cause for optimism with “Animal Practice,” perhaps more cause for optimism than either version of the pilot. Kirk, so excellent for so long on “Weeds,” gets a fair amount of mileage out of a character who’s barely even sketched out in the script. He loves animals, but he hates people! Yes? And? Yeah. That’s it. With Joe and Anthony Russo directing, the main edict on this “Animal Practice” pilot appears to have been “Faster!” and the 22 minutes zip by at a tremendous clip even if basically nothing of substance happens. Kirk’s good with fast-talking and with Tyler Labine, Bobby Lee and newcomer Betsy Sodaro, he’s got a cast of scene-stealers around him. But then, because those three slightly hammy supporting players aren’t enough distraction, you also have Crystal the Monkey and a wide assortment of other animals. The core problem with the show is that there’s no point in having seven or eight scene-stealing humans and/or animals if the core of the show isn’t there. Right now, despite the best intentions of Kirk and the smart addition of Garcia-Swisher, it just isn’t. I chuckled a few times at “Animal Practice,” but I didn’t care about anything and I didn’t warm to a single character. You choose what you want to accentuate in a pilot — “Ben & Kate” w/its likability or “The Mindy Project” with its singular voice or “The Neighbors” with its sucking — and “Animal Practice” accentuates chaos and stupid animal tricks. Yes, Bobby Lee getting choked by a python isn’t unfunny, but it won’t be enough to bring me back.
Desire To Watch Again: Oh, I’m gonna watch again. Seriously, the pilot has a monkey driving an ambulance. Under what circumstances WOULDN’T I watch again? Plus, I got the sense from both the slightly tinkered pilot and from the TCA press tour panel that the creative team isn’t unaware of the refinements they want to or need to make to transform this into an ongoing series. That being said, I can’t imagine anybody being passionately excited for “Animal Practice” off this pilot alone.
Take Me To The Pilots ’12: ABC’s ‘Last Resort’
Take Me To The Pilots ’12: CBS’ ‘Vegas’
Take Me To The Pilots ’12: The CW’s ‘Beauty & The Beast’
Take Me To The Pilots ’12: ABC’s ‘666 Park Avenue’
Take Me To The Pilots ’12: NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’
Take Me To The Pilots ’12: FOX’s ‘Ben and Kate’
Take Me To The Pilots ’12: CBS’ ‘Elementary’
Take Me To The Pilots ’12: The CW’s ‘Arrow’
Take Me To The Pilots ’12: ABC’s ‘The Neighbors’
Take Me To The Pilots ’12: NBC’s ‘Revolution’
All of last year’s Take Me To The Pilots entries
I have laughed at every Animal Practice promo during the Olympics. I don’t know … they got me. Will check it out.
Dan, Tim Goodman analysed Bob Greenblatts peformane at the TCA. He basically said that a kit of critics were misinterpreting what Greenblatt meant by broad shows.Goodmans take is that Greenblatt has something more complex than broad being dumb. He thinks that Greenblatt is trying to find a balance between being smart and being broad and accessible. NBC needs to appeal more to small town USA. They might be a step in the right direction. A lot of critics in 1994 felt Chicago Hope was a better show than ER.
See the difference.
Promo with Amy Huberman lines
[www.youtube.com]
Promo with Joanna Garcia:
[www.youtube.com]
Huberman was awful. Glad they replaced her.
I like Justin Kirk, JoAnna Garcia and Tyler Labine so hopefully this one finds it’s feet.
From the promos, I don’t get the BECKER (what an underrated show, until Terry Farrell got kicked) comparison. Yes, the main doctor is an arrogant grump who seems to hate people, but same goes for Dr Cox, Dr House, Dr Geiger and I’m sure many other fictional TV doctors.
I would say it’s because in Scrubs, JD was the lead, not Dr. Cox, in the case of House, it was a drama, not a comedy, and the same is true of Chicago Hope. Becker seems to be the best comp since it’s a grumpy Doc as the lead, and it’s a comedy.
That Werewolf Guy – What Mike said sounds about right!
-Daniel
Yeah, but even if we consider this, Dr Becker seemed to make about his hatred for (the stupidity) of the people around him a bigger deal, than the Doctor in this show does. (Judging only by the promos. Haven’t seen the full episode, so maybe this is where it comes from.) To be honest, I get more a “SCRUBS with animals” vibe from this.
BECKER’s premise was “A great Doctor, who is a huge jerk, gets angry because of the world around him”, while this seems to be more of a “Great doctor, who is slightly arrogant, does everything to help his non-human patients”.
Of course I haven’t seen the pilot of the show, so maybe the comparison is accurate, but yeah, this seems more SCRUBS than BECKER to me.
That Werewolf Guy – I mean, I can tell you that I’m basing my comparison around SEEING the pilot, so I can assure you that the main character on “Animal Practice” isn’t just “slightly arrogant.” He has contempt for the owners of the pets and a reticence to make personal connections with even his long-term colleagues. In the first pilot, the female lead says, “George, you treat the people like animals and the animals like kings.”
So… yeah. I feel OK with the comparison…
-Daniel
Yeah, when you say it’s more like that, that I’m okay with it too.
Dan. Recently you did a series of posts on why community shouldn’t be canned. This show seems to be the first of many as to why it should be gone.
Animal Practice would be 1000x better if it starred Joel Mc Hale and Chang Alongside Anniesboobs
While I don’t support getting rid of “Community,” unless the Harmon-less version is a huge drop off, I am on board for the idea that whenever “Community” does go off the air an entirely new show is built around the cast.