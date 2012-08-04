Take Me To The Pilots ’12: ABC’s ‘Last Resort’

[In case you’ve Forgotten, and as I will continue to mention each and every one of these posts that I do: This is *not* a review. Pilots change. Sometimes a lot. Often for the better. Sometimes for the worse. But they change. Actual reviews will be coming in September and perhaps October (and maybe midseason in some cases). This is, however, a brief gut reaction to not-for-air pilots. I know some people will be all “These are reviews.” If you’ve read me, you’ve read my reviews and you know this isn’t what they look like.]
Show:“The Last Resort” (ABC)
The Pitch: “The Hunt For Red October” meets “Off The Map”
Quick Response: I know I already said this last night with my “Vegas” entry, but “The Last Resort” is another pilot that I liked, but didn’t like nearly as much as I wanted to. And, like “Vegas,” it’s another show where my instinct is to like nearly everybody involved, from co-creator (with Karl Gajdusek) Shawn Ryan to stars like Andre Braugher and Scott Speedman and Dichen Lachman and Autumn Reeser and Jessy Schram and Robert Patrick and Bruce Davison. I also think pilot director Martin Campbell is, despite a wildly mixed feature track record, an extremely proficient director of action and tension. And “Last Resort” has a plot that’s astoundingly tantalizing at nearly every turn. Claustrophobic submarine intrigue! Mutinies! Nuclear strike orders! Insubordination! Shootings! A tropical paradise! A cast of dozens! Badassery galore! There’s a ridiculous amount happening in the “Last Resort” pilot and it’s happening at utterly breakneck speed and… maybe that’s my problem. “Last Resort” maybe makes me appreciate either the potential of the USA 75-minute pilot model or else something as old-fashioned as a two-hour pilot. There’s so much happening in so little time in “The Last Resort” pilot, meaning that the characters are defined by one or two actions or one or two snippets of exposition at most. And the characters in “The Last Resort” are doing some very extreme things, things that for me as a viewer, I can’t fully buy without a better understanding of motivation and relationships. I get the desire is to toss us into this world and that the answer for “Why the heck would that character do that?” is “Because they do! You don’t know enough to assume they WOULDN’T do that!” But for some reason, I lacked the information to go along with the story fully in the way I wanted to because of the structure of the pilot. Too many people doing too many things that I can’t accept without more context. There’s a good chance that if I watch four of five more episodes and then go back and watch the pilot, I could be like, “Oooh. It all makes character-driven sense now,” but in 42 minutes, I couldn’t do that. I kept getting pulled out of the drama by the need to make logical sense of things. But there was much to pull me into “Last Resort” as well. Braugher’s authority is effortless. Speedman is likable. Daisy Betts and a couple other co-stars make positive impressions. Campbell keeps things tense and while “The Last Resort” doesn’t look like a movie, it also doesn’t look notably cheap in the submarine scenes. And the end of the pilot is a great launching pad for any number of possible great shows. And maybe I’ll be on-board after one more hour. I’m just not there yet.
Desire To Watch Again: Strong. The pilot didn’t work the way I wanted it to, but it’s sure enticing. Also, a lot of folks I respect seem to have liked it more than I did. I’ll rewatch the pilot before reviewing it [as I do with everything] with higher hopes already.
Take Me To The Pilots ’12: CBS’ ‘Vegas’
Take Me To The Pilots ’12: The CW’s ‘Beauty & The Beast’
Take Me To The Pilots ’12: ABC’s ‘666 Park Avenue’
Take Me To The Pilots ’12: NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’
Take Me To The Pilots ’12: FOX’s ‘Ben and Kate’
Take Me To The Pilots ’12: CBS’ ‘Elementary’
Take Me To The Pilots ’12: The CW’s ‘Arrow’
Take Me To The Pilots ’12: ABC’s ‘The Neighbors’
Take Me To The Pilots ’12: NBC’s ‘Revolution’
All of last year’s Take Me To The Pilots entries
Why did networks stop doing two hour pilots?
HappyGoLucky12 – I don’t think it was ever common, but back in the day, it was possible to do a two-hour pilot and, if it didn’t get picked up, you could still air it as a TV movie and maybe people would watch it. Now, it’s too much money to put into something you hypothetically might not pick up and that you couldn’t possibly air under any other circumstances. Or, if you DECIDED to air it, it’d be something like FOX’s “Virtuality” pilot a couple years ago.
That is, in fact, the last two-hour pilot that was shot as a two-hour pilot that I remember… I’m sure there have been others, but I can’t remember any…
-Daniel
Pretty sure Happy Town was a two hour pilot. Was that after Virtuality? Might have been the same year.
Jeff – “Happy Town” aired in a two-hour block, but I don’t *think* it was produced as a two-hour pilot, though I could be misremembering. That’s in contrast to “Lost” and “Virtuality”… It’s kinda a distinction without a difference, but I feel like “Last Resort” would have been crafted in a distinctly different way if they had approached it as a two-hour launch…
-Daniel
Oh jeebus, it sounds like Shawn Ryan is getting Fireflied.
There’s not a showrunner alive who *wants* quick cuts for character development, but there sure are plenty of loser moron promoted-to-their-level-of-incompetence suits who are all “GOTTAGETITDONEIN42FORTHEDEMOSHAWN! WELOVEYOUANDHAVEFAITHYOUCANDOIT!”
Then later on, they’ll be out doing cocaine off a midget’s ass, drooling, and pointing with the straw sahying “man, I told Ryan we needed a 2-hour pilot.”
Suuuuuuper.
The Minister – I’d just say that other people warmed to the “Last Resort” pilot more than I did, so I wouldn’t INSTANTLY jump to the conclusion that ABC did anything Shawn Ryan didn’t want done. Then again, ABC’s also airing the show at 8 p.m. on Thursdays, so… Yeah.
-Daniel
Everything I’ve read about this show reminds me of Battlestar Galactica. Please Can you tell me if this comparision is fair?
Lili – I can see how that’s a comparison that one might make. Probably it’s more of a thematic comparison — The nature of leadership, of power, of faith, yada yada — than anything that you’d make literally while watching the show. But I think thematic similarities are there, sure. Some…
-Daniel
Fuck Shawn, i’ll give you the same rant i gave to Chklis. Stop wasting youre time and talent and these freaking networks where its all about numbers and money and go back to doing what you do best. You created The Shield for God sakes, one the most raw gritty dranmas of all time. Terriers was genius , dont get down because FX didnt have the balls to give you another shot and let it spread thru word of mouth like happens with all the great ones. Breaking Bad of course premiered to its highest #s ever because people got turned on to it in the off season by word of mouth. Stick with cable where you have the freedom to develop characters and do what you do best, please, it kills me to see your talents wasted on a network tv show. “Lost” was like catching lightning in a bottle, only GREAT network show i can think of. “FRiday Night Lights” had to be rescued by cable. I despise network TV. Stop sellin out. SO you wont be the richest man in the world, ull still be rich and have the freedom to make tv as art.
I thought Shawn Ryan/or someone at ABC said something like he wasn’t letting the 8 PM timeslot impact how dark the show was going to go. If necessary, they could push it to 9 PM in later seasons.
Sareeta – Yup. That would be what they would say. But A) It ain’t necessarily so and B) More importantly, the question is less the degree of darkness that ABC/Shawn are willing to tolerate and more the degree of darkness that viewers are willing to tolerate in a time slot that features “X Factor”/”Idol” and “Big Bang”/”Two and a Half Men” soaking up 20-30 million viewers and 35 or 40 percent of available in-use TVs… And then once “Last Resort” begins to struggle in that time slot, what will ABC be willing to do to save it or protect it?
Big mysteries all…
-Daniel