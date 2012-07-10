A

Tell us what you thought of ‘Margaret’

07.10.12 6 years ago 46 Comments

Having written pretty much everything we could about Kenneth Lonergan’s “Margaret” here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here, it’s high time we finally shut up about it. It’s been a long strange trip. And the film is in the unique position of having built interest on the way to its home video release more so than its theatrical release, so with that in mind, it seemed like a good idea to solicit opinions today as it hits DVD/Blu-ray. So please, offer up your thoughts on the film when you get around to seeing it. You can rate it above but I’m most interested in whatever dialogue we can generate in the comments section below, so don’t be shy. I look forward to your take.

TAGSIn ContentionKenneth LonerganMARGARET

