Boston Society of Film Critics issues press release expressing regret over ‘Margaret’ screening procedures

This morning the Boston Society of Film Critics announced its list of award winners, and it was clear Kenneth Lonergan’s “Margaret” was close in a number of areas. Though whoever was controlling the organization’s Twitter feed made a note about how few of them were able to see the film, the group has issued the following via its official website:
“The Boston Society of Film Critics expresses its regret that Fox Searchlight refused to distribute screeners of the film ‘Margaret’ and scheduled only a last-minute screening after numerous requests. The film, which received an extremely limited release, was a favorite of many BSFC members and could have won several awards had it been made available for viewing within a reasonable time frame. Despite this disadvantage, ‘Margaret’ was a runner-up in three of the BSFC”s award categories. We encourage Fox Searchlight to not compound this oversight and to make screeners available to the voting body of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and so give the film a fair chance in the upcoming awards competition.”
Bravo to them for that. Making screeners is expensive. “Margaret” is a wash for the studio and likely best left forgotten for them, given all of the litigation and whatnot going on behind the scenes. And they were very gracious to have set two screenings here in Los Angeles earlier in the week and a few more across the nation for critics groups.
I don’t really think it would have much chance at Oscar recognition outside of perhaps some acting attention, but that’s beside the point. It should have at least a chance to make its case. Remember in last week’s Off the Carpet column when I noted that the toughest thing to do this time of year is simply be seen? To give people a reason to put the film in the player? Well that’s doubly tough when the studio is basically working against making that happen.
You know if you heard the podcast Friday that I consider “Margaret” to be an accidental masterpiece and the year’s best film. But I would fight for this even if it was a film I didn’t care for but had an equally dedicated fan base behind it.
If you can spare the dollars, Searchlight, send out some screeners. You never know. Maybe all this fuss will have worked in your and the film’s favor.
I’m confused about what is going on with this film. Is it something that at first was going straight to dvd, but at the last second Fox searchlight has decided to screen for a few people? Regardless based upon the reaction to it I hope that it screened more places, I’m sure many of us Oscar followers would love to see it.
No, it was theatrically released in September on a very limited run, and essentially sank without trace until critics got fired up on its behalf in the last two weeks..
I would amend that to say that there was a core group of critics that were banging their drum for it pretty steadily all through the fall (Ben Kenigsberg, Jaime Christley, Mike D’Angelo), not just in the last two weeks, when their campaign nonetheless gained its greatest ground. Voting and list-making season finally gave them the traction they needed to stir more momentum among fellow U.S. critics (with major help from you London lot) and to get some response from Fox Searchlight; just don’t want it to sound as though no one was stumping for it until that petition went up two weeks ago.
Poor phrasing on my part.
I haven’t read any reviews of Margaret. From what I gather it’s a reflection on post 9/11 America. So it would have been a 5 year post 9/11 reflection from the 2005/06 original release date. And now it’s a 10 year post 9/11 reflection.
How did this movie got derailed in its release dates? What’s the back story?
It’s funny that The Girl With Dragon Tattoo is not performing well with the prelims. Controlling the release dates and the embargoes on reviews may not even matter at all.
What matters is if the movie is good at all, right? But I guess the whole matter is more complicated than fate or luck of Margaret and TGWDT.
Reports on the film’s back story are easy enough to find online. Here’s the most thorough:
I’m just going to bring this up once, because I am genuinely thrilled that Kris and these other critics are gathering so forcefully behind a film that I loved (although was more internally conflicted about).
When Margaret was released in LA, I saw and loved it. This was consistently the response I got from critics/commentators on the film:
I know the film was extremely limited in its theatrical release, particularly in non-major markets and that there were almost no press screenings, but let’s all accept some personal responsibility. Nick David was probably the only person I saw actively engaging in a critical discussion of “Margaret.”
Everyone knew the film was locked in protracted legal battles and was being dumped by Fox Searchlight. To me, that puts the responsibility onto critics to seek it out and do the yeoman’s work that the petition and word of mouth in London has finally been able to accomplish.
I fucking love You Can Count on Me. Come on, bring it to Seattle somehow. :(