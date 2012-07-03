‘Margaret’: an interactive study guide to the poem that inspired the film

“Little kids grow up discovering the world that’s shown to them, and then when you become a teenager, it kind of shrinks a little bit. I think when you get past that point, one of the important things is that you see there is more to the world than yourself. Elaine May had seen an early cut of the film and she said to me, ‘Only a teenager could think that she could have that much affect on the world,’ which I thought was very interesting and apt and kind of touching and sad.”
That was Kenneth Lonergan last year discussing not only his embattled film “Margaret” in a nutshell, but the impact Gerard Manley Hopkins’s poem “Spring and Fall” had on him when conceiving the film during our lengthy interview at the height of #teammargaret. And with the DVD/Blu-ray release of the film right around the corner, things are coming full circle in the home video marketing as Fox and the folks at ThinkJam have cooked up an interactive study guide to explain all of the intricacies and connections of the film’s plot to the poem.
The DVD, as we’ve mentioned, includes both the theatrical and extended cuts of the film. An indieWIRE-hosted screening of the extended cut will be held in New York on July 9, while Los Angeles will play host to a similar screening on July 17. Lonergan will be on hand for each, joined by Anna Paquin at the latter.
All of that is well and good but I’m really eager for this film to make its way off the exclusive screening circuit and finally hit shelves, which it will do on July 10. At that time everyone will finally be able to get a look and decide for themselves whether I’m out to lunch for calling “Margaret” the #1 film of 2011 and whether Guy is for putting it at #2.
Speaking of which, Lonergan is attending the on-going Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the Czech Republic (which Guy is covering) today as a special guest along with director Todd Solondz.
Check out the interactive study guide of “Spring and Fall” below. You can view a larger version here. And remember to mark your calendars: July 10.
Gahhhh. That poem. That film. I had the pleasure of seeing it with Mark Ruffalo in the theater, his first time to see the final edit. Can’t wait to see it again.
Margaret has gotten a quiet, trickling release in Australia over the last couple of weeks so I was finally able to catch it on the weekend. I’ve been wanting to discuss it with people but, of course, the internet has a short attention span. It’s nice the DVD is about to hit because that will mean there’s places we can talk about it again.
Anyway, what a film! I saw it with my wife and we were discussing it on the drive home, then kept discussing it once we got home, then discussed it more throughout the next day. She is not a big movie analyzer like I am, so it was quite something to have her knocking around ideas and thoughts for a good 24 hours afterwards. She said it was the best movie she’s seen for a while and I am inclined to agree.
I’m really excited to see the extended cut, each character is so well rounded and interesting that it will be good to spend more time with them. I really hope more people make an effort to see it once it’s easily available.
I just saw it a couple of days ago, and thought it was a brilliant time-capsule. No wonder it’s from 2005, because it truly feels like a breed of filmmaking they don’t make a lot these days. It’s such a rich, active and interconnected screenplay I feel they could have easily made a TV series out of it.
A time capsule but somehow timeless. One more of the film’s many intriguing contradictions.
i will finally see this when it becomes available on itunes next week i think. Very excited.
Great film. Hoping the extended cut makes it even better.
For my first viewing of the film, which would you all recommend: the original or extended cut?
Original. It’s the version that’s won all the acclaim and is the only version anyone can vouch for.
The same thought came to my head (I pre-ordered the DVD/Blu Ray back in May) and I think I’m going with original first. That way I can see how the extended cut enhances (or diminishes) the original, which is what the critical community will do since they saw the original in theathers.
Lol, this same question is eating at me. I think I’ll go extended first :)
Can’t wait to finally see this film.
Read about this film on NPR and ordered from Netflix immediately. Watched with my film maker son and was afraid he couldn’t ” go the distant”, but he did. We had good discussions about it and differed on perspectives. I loved this film because it was raw and so real. Perhaps not every seventeen year old would react to such an ‘event” in exactly the way as Lisa did, but her reation resonated with me. How young and vulnerable she was to have experience such an horrific accident. I love Lonergan for making this film which I will cherish forever as a gift. Also, kudos to ALL of the actors…esecially Lisa and her mom!