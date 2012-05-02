Terrence Malick’s ‘Tree of Life’ cracks Roger Ebert’s top 10 movies of all time

The Sight & Sound poll of filmmakers and critics picking the greatest films of all time is 10 years old. Many in the cinephile community are anxious to see the results of the latest questionaire, which will be revealed some time in August (I think). A few critics have revealed their own lists but that’s just a drop in the bucket of what we’ll get when the big collective is revealed.
Chicago Sun-Times critic Roger Ebert is one such critic. And I was a little surprised to see that Terrence Malick’s “The Tree of Life,” which was a formidable force on the awards circuit last year, managed to find itself among previous mainstays of the his list, which include “Aguirre, the Wrath of God,” “Apocalypse Now,” “Citizen Kane” and “2001: A Space Odyssey” (four films that could register on my own list, which is why I’ve always liked Ebert’s choices quite a bit).
What maestro did Malick unseat? Krzysztof Kieslowski, whose “Dekalog” is a TV mini-series, anyway, so maybe it needed to be pulled. It got the scoot, Ebert explains, because of new rules dictating trilogies and whatnot take up however many places there are entries. “Dekalog” being a 10-“film” series means it would take up all 10 slots. But, again: TV.
Ebert says the choice for a replacement came down to two films: Malick’s recent opus and Charlie Kaufman’s “Synecdoche, New York.” The two films, he says, are “of almost foolhardy ambition,” attempting “no less than to tell the story of an entire life.”
Here’s why he says he settled on the Malick:
“I could choose either film. I will choose ‘The Tree of Life’ because it is more affirmative and hopeful. I realize that isn’t a defensible reasons for choosing one film over the other, but it is my reason, and making this list is essentially impossible, anyway.
“Apart from any other motive for putting a movie title on a list like this, there is always the motive of propaganda: Critics add a title hoping to draw attention to it, and encourage others to see it. For 2012, I suppose this is my propaganda title. I believe it’s an important film, and will only increase in stature over the years.”
Though his prior four-star review of the film didn’t contextualize it as objectively “important” so much as it was, for Ebert, subjectively so. I think that’s fine, mind you, and even admirable, that it connected so personally with him and that his thoughts were so scattered with such touches as:
“The only other film I’ve seen with this boldness of vision is Kubrick’s ‘2001: A Space Odyssey,’ and it lacked Malick’s fierce evocation of human feeling…I don’t know when a film has connected more immediately with my own personal experience. In uncanny ways, the central events of ‘The Tree of Life’ reflect a time and place I lived in, and the boys in it are me.”
This would be a difficult choice even for me, I have to say. “Synecdoche, New York” was certainly high on my list of 2008’s best films (while Kaufman is, for my money, the filmmaker of the decade). And of course, like most, “The Tree of Life” was way up on the top tier for me last year. But ultimately, I’d likely lean the same way Ebert did.
As for the rest of the Sight & Sound poll, I doubt we’ve heard the last of Malick’s latest in that regard. After many critics ushered the film to the top of the magazine’s annual poll in 2011, I imagine many of them were making room for it on the “all time” list as well. We’ll see in a couple of months.
What films from the last 10 years do you think warrant consideration on the “all time” list this time around? I would argue in favor of “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford,” “Dogville,” “Margaret” and, indeed, “The Tree of Life.” But I don’t think any of them would make the cut. The most recent film that would be on my list would be a Malick film, however: 1998’s “The Thin Red Line.”
For year-round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
Almost Famous is the most recently released A+ movie I’ve seen. Like how GoodFellas has about 15 perfect, iconic scenes, Almost Famous has about 15 iconic images, wonderful screen compositions coupled with the coolest pop soundtrack ever.
The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Almost Famous would be serious contenders for my Top 10 of All Time. Lord of the Rings would occupy one spot, but if I had to pick just one, I would choose Return of the King.
I too am a big fan or Ebert’s list because of the crossover appeal it’d have with mine. But the films of his list that I would have would be “Apocalypse Now,” “Raging Bull,” and “2001,” and i greatly respect his other choices. As for films from the past decade that I think warrant consideration, I’d argue for the first “LOTR,” “Children of Men,” or “Pan’s Labyrinth”
But while I think TOL is a wonderful choice, I think it’s a little too soon to put it on a list of greatest films ever made. I love the film and consider it a landmark, but i think it should marinate a little longer before we put in the ranks of films like “Rashomon” “Sunrise” and “8 1/2”
But while I think TOL is a wonderful choice, I think it’s a little too soon to put it on a list of greatest films ever made. I love the film and consider it a landmark, but i think it should marinate a little longer before we put in the ranks of films like “Rashomon” “Sunrise” and “8 1/2”
Children of Men and Pan’s Labyrinth are, without a doubt, two of the best movies i’ve ever seen. They may not be on everybody’s list, but they’re definitely on mine. Just talking about them makes me want to watch them again. Great writing, great acting, and they’re both SO damn technically impressive.
I wouldn’t be surprised if ToL ended up on the S&S list. Not at all.
As for me, the most recent film I’d put on my all-time top 10 would be Schindler’s List, from 1993.
On another note, what shake-ups in the lists do u guys hope to see. I for one hope to see ” Battleship Potempkin” and “Singing in the Rain” fall out of favor. Both are landmarks, but I can’t say they’ve aged well. Also, do people think it’s time for Citizen Kane to drop from the top spot?
I wouldn’t be surprised if The Godfather was #1 this time around and The Godfather Part II was also in the Top Ten.
I’m hoping Apocalypse Now cracks the top 10 in place of the Godfathers
Singin’ in the Rain is all-time top 10 for me, so I admit that I’d be pretty sad to see that drop off.
As I said below, I’d be happy to see Vertigo swapped out for Notorious, Rear Window, or several other Hitchcock titles. And I’d love for something from Powell and Pressburger to make the cut. They’re probably my favorite directors, and it seems like they rarely make best-of lists that aren’t exclusively devoted to British films.
Godfather actually entered the poll for the first time last time around and that too because votes for either I or II were counted for both. This time the rule has been scraped, so that each film individually will have to amass enough votes to make the Top 10. Some vote splitting might occur but I do expect The Godfather to make it, though a No. 1 placing would surprise me immensely.
What would not surprise me is that neither Godfather film makes the Top 10.
I agree. I’m thinking either the first godfather makes it, or neither do
I don’t understand “dating well” as a sign of being a good movie. Last thing I remember, “Battleship Potemkin” was a film from the 1920s that certainly wasn’t telling an event that had happened 20 years prior. That it comes off as a relic of another era is more the viewers fault than the films. As for “Singin’ in the Rain”… well, to each their own, but I think many still consider that one of the high points of the musical genre. Dated? Well, it’s old so I guess it is dated in that sense.
:/
when i say a film hasn’t aged well, I usually mean that the film isn’t as good as it once seemed. Their techniques and qualities don’t have the same effect as they used to
Ebert sometimes responds to comments on his blog, and this is one from the Top-10 article that I think is worth mentioning.
“”Chris | April 26, 2012 4:37 PM | Reply
I know this is nitpicking a bit, and that the whole thing is a bit arbitrary, but your inclusion of “The Tree of Life” struck me as a bit curious for one specific reason. (Though, believe me, I love the film as much as you do.) The reason is, the film was not even your top film of 2011. In fact, it wasn’t even your second-favorite film of 2011. How, then, is it top ten in the history of cinema when, just four months ago, it wasn’t even as good as “A Separation” or “Shame”?
Ebert: I know. Another example of why all lists are frustrating and contradictory. If I said, “The Tree of Life” is more like a Sight-&-Sound-List kind of film, that would be absurd, wouldn’t it?””
Similarly, “Raging Bull” was his #2 of 1980 (behind “The Black Stallion”) but ended up being the #1 of the 80s for him by the end of the decade. Also, here it sits on his top 10 of all time.
It’s okay to have those kinds of changes of heart, I think. For instance, “Finding Nemo” was my #3 film of 2003, behind “The School of Rock” (yes, and I still stand by it being at least a top three film for the year) and “City of God.” But it ended up on my top 10 of the decade while those films did not. Ditto the placement of “Irreversible” on the same year’s list, actually; I think it clocked in somewhere in the bottom half in 2003 but it landed high on my decade list.
Your explanation is absolutely right, however I wouldn’t use “The Black Stallion”/”Raging Bull” example to prove your point, as the former film was really a 1979 release and I’m sure Ebert later considered it as such when he compiled his Top 10 of the 1980s.
Oh yeah, good point.
Not only do I think it’s “okay” for a guy like Ebert to have a change of heart like this — I also think it’s quite common and natural. I mean, is it really probable to see a film like “The Tree of Life” one time and assume that one’s opinion of it will remain eternally constant? I, for one, find my opinion of films — and certainly ones as ambitious as “Tree” — changing and evolving on a regular basis, and I’ve kind of come to embrace that fact. I think it’s a quite organic elements of movie-watching that isn’t given enough credence by comments like the one above (even though this particular commenter is unusually conscious of the fact that his question is a “nitpick”).
School of Rock is amazing. In my top 25 of the past decade, easily.
But as for what film could potentially enter my top 10 all-time, I would say Jesse James. I loved Tree of Life, but it does have some flaws that I can’t really see improving on a re-watch. Jesse James, on the other hand, I think is just about flawless.
I’ve always liked Ebert for this very reason. He acknowledges the futility of list making even as we all obsessively do it anyway. I happen to agree with him. Drive was my number 1 from last year and TOL was my number 2. But if I were to put together an “all time” list, I can confidently say TOL would have a place on it while Drive would not. Not yet anyway. Being able to revise one’s opinion or consider a film differently in a different context demonstrates the kind of analytic thinking I enjoy and admire in a critic. It also shows one isn’t so ruled by ego that he can’t see how time has a way of sucking the air out of even the most well regarded opinion.
Kris, do you have a link to your top 10 of the decade?
Yeah it’s linked in the story here.
I’m curious, Kris, what other critics have revealed their new lists? Do u have links?
I second this question, because I’ve only seen Ebert’s thus far.
Vertigo. Oh, Vertigo.
I’m a huge Hitchcock fan. I’ve seen maybe 10 or so of his films and am always ready to see another. But I just don’t like Vertigo…at all. In fact, I was shocked how little I liked it. Expectations played a role, sure, but I would have been happy to be mildly disappointed after hearing what a masterpiece it was. But I wasn’t. I couldn’t find a single thing that I liked. Maybe I’m missing something? I’m not a technical expert on film. I don’t know all there is to know about camera work. And the fact that so many laud this film means I must be missing something. That’s why I hesitate to say “worst.” Certainly, Vertigo is my least favorite Hitchcock film. But I don’t want to say worst because of how beloved the movie is…seriously, what am I missing here? And after you tell me, I probably still won’t like the movie.
While I do like it, I have to agree that Vertigo wouldn’t be anywhere near my list of favorite Hitchcock movies, let alone favorite films of all time. It’s all about Notorious and Rear Window for me. I think that Notorious would have a very good shot at making my own personal all-time list.
While I can’t make an educated commentary on the much-lauded technical craftsmanship, at least I can can say something about the writing. Vertigo has some of the clunkiest exposition I’ve ever seen on screen. The character “Midge” is introduced, engages in contrived conversation about past events, and disappears. Huh? That was when I started wondering where all the praise was coming from. Ten minutes into the movie.
Why do I like Vertigo? The suspense. The music. The symbolism. Kim Novak. The obsessiveness of it. The story collapses rather early and the flip in the main characters is startling, but I like that we see obsession from this other point of view.
If you haven’t seen Vertigo in a theater, I recommend you do.
I’d seen it on the small screen previously, and had a tepid response. But seeing it projected in a movie theater in the proper aspect ratio really made me appreciate the film.
The lush color palette and languid camera movements on the larger screen gave the film a hypnotic quality that was lacking when I watched it on TV.
And the casting of perennial golden boy Jimmy Stewart as the hero is just wicked. His obsessiveness and fetishism don’t seem that far removed from Norman Bates, in another Hitchcock film he’d be the villain.
Unlike other Hitchcock films, the suspense is generated from the hero’s gradual mental breakdown rather than contrivances in the plot. It’s like watching a train crash in slow motion. You see it coming, but you can’t look away. And the ending is so dark and hauntingly nihilistic it stays with you long after you’ve left the theater.
I’d agree with Hitch, his greatest picture is Shadow of a Doubt. But Vertigo is really a masterpiece and deserving of the praise it has received.
Personally, I think a Top 10 without any Bergman is insane. I know “Persona” used to be on the list, so hopefully it returns this time around!
Jesse James, Spirited Away, The Tree of Life, There Will be Blood, and The New World all merit consideration for a top 10 of all time.
Wow Kriss, absolutely no mention of Lord of the Rings in your best of the decade column?!
I will never ever ever understand the reverence for the LOTR trilogy as one of the best of the ’00s, let alone of all time.
I don’t think I would have any films from the 2000s in an all-time top 10, if I ever made one. The ones that come close though are “The Pianist” by Roman Polanski, “City of God” by Fernando Meirelles, “Talk to Her” by Pedro Almodovar and “The Diving Bell and the Butterfly” by Julian Schnabel.
Definitely City of God. Possibly Amorres Perros as well.
If he was thinking of his last pick as a propoganda choice, I think Synecdoche would have been a better choice, since it probably would benefit a lot more from the attention. I also happen to think it is the better film.
I just had to do a best of the decade recently. I would personally say that the slot for best ever from this century was between Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Children of Men, Pan’s Labyrinth, Zodiac, and several others that I believe have transcended into classics. However, in my decade pick I oddly went with something much more mainstream, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. I know, it is a big budget action film, but it is also something quite exceptional. It is a deeply moving and dark saga of the crime in a major city that is truly on the level of films like Goodfellas, The Godfather, and Heat. It’s debatable if it is better, but the fact that it is a super hero film that reaches these heights while simultaneously revolutionizing one of the most memorable villains in our collective conscious and the use of IMAX cameras and made the Academy change their voting rules. Yeah, there is just something unforgettable and historic about that film.
The urban myth continues. Dark Knight did not change the academy’s rules, that the rule change happened next year makes people co-relate the two events when there is no co-relation. The change was being mulled over for years.
When the legend becomes fact, print the legend :)
red: While I agree with you that it’s wrong for people to draw such a direct line between the two, it’s still no coincidence that the change, however much it had been considered prior, went into effect the year after the Academy looked bad for excluding “The Dark Knight.”
A matter of perspective, it did not look bad to ALL people. It looked bad to some people, mainly (admittedly numerous) fans of the movie, but this co-relation is troubling because it exalts TDK of being of such exceptional quality that the Academy was ashamed into changing rules.
100’s if not 1000’s of good films have not been nominated for Best Picture, Vertigo, Space Odyssey, Singin In The Rain, surely if they did not prompt a rule change, its inconceivable that Academy would change the rules merely for Dark Knight?
And there has never been an official statement stating this rule change was because of one film. Until then it will just remain a futile attempt to add notoriety to a popular blockbuster that people seem hell bent on anointing as something more than it is.
The most recent film I would put on a list of 10 greatest of all time would be Toy Story (1995).
These lists are as much about films that are historically important as well as of exemplary quality in content and I believe Toy Story fits the bill on both the criteria.
I can’t help but find the inclusion of Tree Of Life a bit per-mature, as I would find the inclusion of almost any film this decade save perhaps Mulholland Drive.
Restricting myself to the past decade, the films I’d consider as potential all-time top 10 would be “Atonement”, “Wall-E,” and possibly “Michael Clayton”. Reach back to 2001, and I’d have to consider “Memento” as well.
I’m not a fan of “The Tree of Life”, so I was disappointed to see it crack Ebert’s list. But I also think it’s heresy to rank “Apocalypse Now” ahead of “The Godfather”, so to each his own and all that.
Top ten all time for Michael Clayton? A great film, certainly, but that is high praise! I’d be interested to know why it’s so high on your list.
I also think Atonement is great, definitely my favorite of the 07 best picture nominees. Hot Fuzz will always be my favorite of 2007 though, and an all time favorite. That’s the thing about surveys like Sight and Sound. What’s the difference between a favorite film and an all time great? We’re so influenced by what others consider the greats. Hot Fuzz may be my personal favorite movie, but I’d feel so strange trying to justify it as the greatest film of all time. My greatest of all time list would probably be a dull assortment of Citizen Kanes, Casablancas, and Lawrence of Arabias. My personal favorite list would be much more colorful. Why do we make those distinctions? And how do we know what makes a film truly great?
There’s definitely an element of groupthink to these types of lists. Ideally, people would create their lists in a vacuum so as to avoid external influence, but that’s hardly possible. I think the “best” lists are often the most personal; obviously they’re subjective creatures by nature, so there’s no sense in feeling pressured to compile “appropriate” selections. That’s not to say that flaunting convention is an end in itself, just that you might as well go with what truly speaks to you, regardless of others’ attitudes.
As for “Michael Clayton”, it’s a technically immaculate film that I also find deeply compelling from a character perspective. George Clooney’s performance was my favorite of the 2000s, a beautifully restrained portrayal of self-loathing, confusion, and ultimately redemption. On repeat viewings, everything clicks for me on both a narrative and an emotional level. Just a perfect film.
I can hardly believe Ebert chose Dekalog over Three Colors.
Anyway, Tree of Life is definitely in my top 10 list. It usually takes a while to evaluate a great film’s stature, but Tree of Life blew me away instantly. Its tremendousness is blindingly obvious.
Possible contenders from the past 10 years include from strongest to weakest: Marie Antoinette, The Aviator, Million Dollar Baby, The Darjeeling Limited, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The New World, The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, A Woman in Berlin, Breakfast on Pluto, Pan’s Labyrinth, Abouna.
Children of Men
I love Ebert’s previous list for S&S because I sense he’s doing exactly what I would do in that situation. That is, he’s trying to pick 10 films that together encompass all things he loves and admires and considers significant in cinema. (This isn’t the same thing as a list of favourites). His 10 picks cover different eras, different genres, different countries, no director appears twice, no two films are too similar … it’s consciously, deliberately diverse. The way I see it, each film on the list represents and embraces many others. 2001 isn’t just 2001, for example, it’s also Kubrick and sci-fi and the 1960’s etc etc.
All I remember is that after I saw Tree of Life…I left the theater feeling paralyzed–in the best way! It’s stuck with me. There’s really never been anything like it.
Ditto.
I really think that when making a greatest films of all time list, you need to make a cutoff point among more recent films, I’d say five years. I say this not to discredit recent films, but because I really think you need some amount of time to reflect where a film fits in the scope of film history. “The Tree of Life” might very well be one of the greatest films ever made, but I think we need to sit on it a while before we anoint it as such, it feels to fresh in the memory.
It’s absolutely inane to place a one-year old film on this kind of poll. It really takes a number of years for any movie’s ultimate worth to sink in. And you’ll have to pick me up off the floor if any of the LOTR trilogy finds its way onto this list. Fellowship was terrific fun but Parts II and III were pretty much regurgitations (ad nauseum) of Fellowship.
There is nothing inane about putting The Tree of Life on an all time list. I knew the minute I walked out the cinema it belonged there.
@ Jonnybon: To each his own. I have to have at least five years — if not a decade — of repeated viewings to see where a film eventually falls on the continuum. I found ToL to be overbaked nonsense but will certainly revisit it in time to see if that perception changes. The only “recent” films that might squeak onto my list would be Army of Shadows (yes, a 69 film but one that only debuted stateside in 06) and In the Mood for Love. Speaking of which, I need to pop those in the player soon for another spin.
To each his own, indeed.
“L’avventura” was only two years old when it placed second on the 1962 S&S list. If one feels that the film is a masterpiece, why not place it on your ‘all-time’ list?
Inglourious Basterds
A Prophet
Before Sunset
War Horse
Great list apart from War Horse, which should be nowhere near any “best of” lists of any kind.
Yeah, I know it’s an unpopular opinion, but I was blown away by it. I really think it’s going to be recognized as one of his best.
Also, I’ll add to my list:
Minority Report
Kingdom of Heaven (director’s cut)
Collateral
War Horse will always be recognized as one of his worst.
My Top ten of the 00S
1-Requiem for a Dream
2- Wall-e
3- Brokeback mountain
4- Black Swan
5- Inglorious Bastards
6- Gran Torino
7- Inception
8- Paranormal Activity
9- Best in Show
10- The Dark Knight
11- Volver
Some of these are from the 2010s, no?
I love Ebert. As with anyone else, I don’t always agree with him but he’s so thoughtful, and a great writer. I’m curious for your all-time list too, Kris, though I’m sure that’s a common request that’s grown annoying to you. Additionally, I think it’d be cool for you write a piece on Dogville (or any of your other favorites, like you’ve written for Tree of Life). One of my favorites, but I’m not all that articulate with explaining why.
As a long time reader of Kris, I could probably give you Kris’ top ten lol. But I don’t think it’s my place to disclose it. But I’d also love a piece on “Dogville.” I haven’t seen the film and I’m aware of some ppl calling it anti-American. It’d be great to hear your thoughts, Kris
My most recent favourites would have to be ‘4 Months, 3 Weeks, 2 days’, ‘In the mood for love’ and ‘Boogie Nights’. I’m surprised they haven’t gotten that many mentions by the readers yet.
Well I think The Tree of Life is a load of crap, so I would disagree
Whoa. Looks like I’ve posted in my sleep when my subconscious hatred of Tree of Life was finally allowed to express itself, but it’s hard to say for sure. Do you like anchovies on your pizza?
The Tree of Life is a fine choice. I’ve recently revisited it and it is SO rich with subtext and different layers of insight into Malick’s world that it is almost miraculous. Definitely unfair when I hear people label it as some sort of obvious drivel because I sincerely don’t think it’s nearly as obvious as some think.
21th century films that would make my list: There Will Be Blood and Dogville. The former is also my bet for 21st century film that will receive more votes- I also expect No Country For Old Men, City of God, Brokeback Mountain, A Separation, Tree of Life and The Social Network to be well voted.
But none of them will make it close to the top 10;
21st century contenders? Not many films from the last ten years have made even my top thirty, all time.
Inception
Spirited Away
Almost Famous
those are the only two realistic contenders, some personal favorites are 800 Balas, Battle Royale, City of God, The Incredibles, Up, In America, Eternal Sunshine, Talk to Her, and Lord of the Rings.
That last deserves an additional comment. Fellowship very nearly belongs with the top three films as a potentially best of all time contender, but all the Lord of the Rings films have been somewhat lessened in my opinion by the amateur hour extended cuts that are weaker cinema and storytelling in basically every respect (the trilogy as a whole would probably make my all time top ten if the second and third film were as beautifully & economically told as Fellowship, instead of being every more indulgently languorous even in the superior theatrical cuts–and now with the disasterous division/expansion of the Hobbit in front of us we know that if Jackson were making the trilogy today it would be an insufferable six films long). So Fellowship is almost a contender, I wish repertory houses would show the real cut instead of the wank cut. But I’ll enjoy my theatrical cuts on home video and continue to regard the extended cuts as sad oddities.
***
Aside from that, my Sight and Sound list would be:
The Apartment
Casablanca
Dr. Strangelove: …
Empire of the Sun
The Empire Strikes Back
The Godfather
How Green was my Valley
Lawrence of Arabia
A Matter of Life and Death
Seven Samurai
I fondly remember making this sort of list ten years ago. Feeling insecure, and wanting to show off my cinematic bonefides and be taken more seriously on forums by what I presumed were older, wiser, more discerning cineastes, I peppered my list with gems like Seventh Seal, 400 Blows, Grand Illusion and Grave of the Fireflies. Granted, all these films are masterpieces, and all of them make my top thirty, but I quite callously went through my list and moved up older films and foreign films in order to seem more “legitimate”. Now I don’t give a damn if there is only one foreign film in my top ten, there’s a lot more in the next ten, such is life.
He chose “The Tree of Life” instead of “Dekalog”? For me Ebert lost his credibility when he chose “Crash” for best movie of 2005. Now he only goes further in ridiculousness.
I’m sure your opinion is much more credible…
I’m sure he’s devastated.
I love how so many now define “credibility” as “extent to which I agree with him.”
Well, I do take issue with Ebert’s inclusion of Tree Of Life. I loved the film as well, and think it’s a tremendous achievement. It’s the film from 2010 that will likely be analyzed the most by future cinephiles, and I’m sure it will do very well on Best Of The Decade polls.
However, we’re talking about the Greatest Films Ever Made, and it’s certainly presumptuous to slap that label on something so quickly, and to me it’s an insult to the time-tested masterpieces that are currently on there. Using L’Avventura as an example doesn’t cut it with me because (a) it obviously didn’t stay in the Top 10 so now that placement has proven to be foolish and (b) the poll is much wider and more diverse now.
Let Tree Of Life breathe for a while before putting it in the company of Kane, Vertigo, etc.
I’m also cheering for Powell & Pressburger and hope the recent restoration of The Red Shoes helps that cause. The restoration of Colonel Blimp currently touring Europe might factor here as well.
Raging Bull is the most recent film that I think stands a legitimate shot at making the top 10 (it made it last time, after all). Anything made after that seems like a dark horse at best. If anything, Blade Runner could crack the top 25 or so, but as far as 21st Century movies? Not a chance. I will say, however, that The Tree of Life at least stands a good chance at being the 21st Century film with the most votes. It’ll either be that, Mulholland Drive, or In the Mood for Love. Though again, it still won’t even come close to making the top 10.
With you all the way on ‘The Thin Red Line’ Kris.
To me, Terrence Malick is the definition of overrated.
A great, great, great, great, great film. A first-order masterpiece. I find it entering my thoughts all the time.