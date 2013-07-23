The 10 best performances in Woody Allen films

I’ve already expressed how over the moon I am for Woody Allen’s “Blue Jasmine” and particularly Cate Blanchett’s performance therein. I spoke with Blanchett this morning and specifically asked if it was an actor’s dream to work for Allen. More like greatest fear, she noted, as the bar has been set so high.
Indeed, 16 performances in Woody Allen films have been nominated for Academy Awards over the years. Six of them have won. That’s some track record, and it’s only partly indicative of the wide-ranging, impressive array of work he’s been able to draw out of actors of all sorts. Actors just seem to click on a different level when they’re collaborating with him, so Guy and I figured, yeah, that’s fodder for a listicle.
feel free to tell us your favorite in the comments section below. Check back later this week for that interview with Blanchett.
“Blue Jasmine” arrives in theaters Friday.
Geraldine Page – Interiors
A great performance, and very much in the running.
As I glanced through the list, I was confused for a moment at how mainstream Guy’s picks were. Then it occurred to me that there must be an obscure choice coming.
My first thought was Interiors, but that seemed too obvious. Then I got to Gina Rowlands in Another Woman and went, “There it is!”
I also would have included Keaton from Interiors, just for uttering one of the best lines that Allen ever wrote: “The intimacy of death terrifies me”. WOW!
I haven’t seen that many Allen films, but I’d have Corey
Stoll up there.
I’ve seen the film more times than I can count, but that still you’ve chosen of Diane Keaton is absolutely luminous.
1. Gena Rowlands (Another Woman)
2. Mia Farrow (September)
3. Mia Farrow (The Purple Rose of Cairo)*
4. Judy Davis (Husbands and Wives)
5. Diane Keaton (Annie Hall)
6. Dianne Wiest (Bullets Over Broadway)
7. Martin Landau (Crimes and Misdemeanors)
8. Geraldine Page (Interiors)
9. Michael Caine (Hannah and Her Sisters)
10. Penelope Cruz (Vicky Cristina Barcelona)
Honorable mentions: John Cusack (Bullets Over Broadway) and Owen Wilson (Midnight in Paris) for best interpretations of Allen’s persona (apart from Allen himself, obviously).
Looking forward to watching Blue Jasmine.
*Tried not to repeat the same actor as well, but that was impossible in Farrow’s case.
Oh wow! I’m doubly excited for Cate Blanchett now.
Were characters played by Allen omitted from contention?
No but “Sleeper” was really close.
I definitely would have put Woody Allen’s performance in Broadway Danny Rose in there. He’s never been better onscreen. Also worth mentioning: Jeff Daniels in Purple Rose of Cairo and Donald Pleasance in Shadows and Fog.
Agreed on Broadway Danny Rose. Allen as an actor has limited range (he has said that he can only play losers or the intellectual type) but nothing hits home as much as that sad face at the end of BDR when he looks at Mia’s Tina.
His best performance ever.
Everyone in “Husbands and Wives” is terrific, but I especially like how Juliette Lewis shifts from being the grateful student of Woody Allen to being his competitive rival, misplacing his manuscript in the taxicab. Woody Allen himself is pretty wonderful in “Manhattan” and “Stardust Memories.”
Not supposed to be definitive, just my favorites
1. Mia Farrow-The Purple Rose of Cairo
2. Martin Landau-Crimes and Misdemeanors
3. Dian Keaton-Annie Hall
4. Dianne Weist-Hannah and Her Sisters
5. Michael Caine-Hannah and Her Sisters
6. Charlotte Rampling-Stardust Memories
7. Mariel Hemmingway-Manhattan
8. Tony Roberts-A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy (made the otherwise not great movie worth the watch)
9. Owen Wilson-Midnight in Paris (a better Woody Allen than Woody Allen himself)
10. Alan Alda in either Manhattan Murder Mystery or Crimes and Misdemeanors, because seriously, what a great asshole he plays.
If I wasn’t trying to avoid doubling up, I could fill this list with Farrow, Wiest and Keaton.
When I clicked on this list I thought to myself “Gena Rowlands isn’t going to be on here and that will annoy me.” So kudos for that :)
Great list; and just for good measure, I might add a couple of my favorite performances from the director himself: Hannah & Her Sisters, and Stardust Memories (underrated!).
Maureen Stapleton was Allen’s first Supporting Actress nominee for Interiors (1978).
Thanks for the correction. But is that your only comment? Any favourites?
Guy – aren’t you on vacation? :)
Ha, you caught me! A quick catch-up before the beach.
Charlotte Rampling (Stardust Memories)
Geraldine Page (Interiors)
Tracey Ullman (Bullets Over Broadway)
Elaine May (Small Time Crooks)
Sandy Dennis (Another Woman)
Judy Davis (Husbands and Wives)
Goldie Hawn (Everyone Says I Love You)
Woody Allen (Anything Else)
Sean Penn (Sweet and Lowdown)
Samantha Morton (Sweet and Lowdown)
Mira Sorvino was definitely my favorite!
Kind of a bummer to not have the Interiors women here. All three were fantastic and Page and Mary Beth Hurt deserved a spot. But….there are way too many performances to choose from, so I understand.
As I said above, Page was very close.
My top two are Jonathan Rhys Meyers in “Match Point” and Allen himself in “Annie Hall”. Rebecca Hall in “Vicky Cristina Barcelona would also show up somewhere. But I suppose it speaks to the depth of Allen’s filmography that viewers’ personal lists can be so varied.
I disagree on Rhys Meyers. Match Point for me is a pretty good movie with two awful leads (Rhys Meyers and Johansson). The “You lied to me” scene is particularly cringe worthy. Imagine Match Point with Benedict Cumberbatch and Kate Winslet instead.
The “You lied to me, you’re a liar” scene is in fact the weakest in “Match Point,” but alas the blame falls entirely on Scarlet J., who is otherwise excellent in the movie. I have no problem at all with Jonathan Rhys Meyers in the film. I think he’s perfection. Are you aware that Kate Winslet was originally cast to play the Johansson role? She backed out to spend time with her children, or so she told Woody. (I’m guessing the fact that Woody Allen pays union scale probably didn’t help.)
It was so disappointing when I heard she backed out of the movie. She would have scored a nomination, easily.
And I have issues with the Woody-Johansson pairing. I think she is by far the worst performer in each of the Woody-Johansson movies. I hope he never calls her again.
I thought Johansson was fine in “Match Point”, though in my mind it was Emily Mortimer who provided the more effective supporting performance. Her limitless warmth contrasts brilliantly with Rhys Meyers’ calculated manipulation, and the scene in which she accuses him of having an affair — and he brushes her off with supreme indifference — is one of the most painful moments in the film.
Jeremy: I agree with you about Mortimer. I think she’s perfect. Johansson is excellent too. But Mortimer is the standout among the women in that film – so believably infatuated with her husband and so blind to what he’s really up to.
I also think Rhys Meyers is terrific. Benedict Cumberbatch would have been good if they made the film today. But in 2005, Rhys Meyers was terrific. He perfectly captured Chris’s sly ambition, and he is believably a man in a serious crisis!
Great job, guys! I’m also really excited for Blue Jasmine, already.
I had the same feeling as Adam – really glad you didn’t forget Gena Rowlands, I can’t really understand why that movie was kept so underrated for all these years.
Funny thing about Judy Davis, I actually searched for the article Guy mentioned and was somewhat amused by what she said. Truth of the matter, though, is that I tend to agree a bit with her, unfortunately, cause when I saw H&W, I did find her too over the top. It ended up working in the film, but I would’ve prefered if she was a little more restrained. I definitely prefered her in Celebrity.
So, I wouldn’t put in my list, and probably I would swap it for Mia Farrow in Broadway Danny Rose. No joke here: half way through the movie, I hadn’t figured out that that funny lady was Mia. That’s just terrific, as Allen’s performance in that film as well.
I guess some of my other favorites, apart from what’s been said, would include Woody Allen in Take the Money and Run (so effortlessly funny), Anjelica Huston in Crimes and Misdemeanors (small role, but she sells it so powerfully) and Rebecca Hall (my favorite performance from Vicky Cristina Barcelona). I’m obviously leaving a bunch of things out. This is a tough task to accomplish.
Gena Rowlands is great in Another Woman. I still cant believe shes only been nominated a couple of times; she deserved to win for either WUI or Openiing Night.
Great list, guys.
My own would go like this:
1. Diane Keaton (ANNIE HALL)
2. Dianne Wiest (BULLETS OVER BROADWAY)
3. Gena Rowlands (ANOTHER WOMAN)
4. Mia Farrow (BROADWAY DANNY ROSE)
5. Sean Penn (SWEET AND LOWDOWN)
6. Judy Davis (HUSBANDS AND WIVES)
7. Woody Allen (BROADWAY DANNY ROSE)
8. Samantha Morton (SWEET AND LOWDOWN)
9. Elaine May (SMALL TIME CROOKS) Surprised no one mentioned this brilliant piece of casting. A powerful showcase of perfect comic timing!
10. Sydney Pollack (HUSBANDS AND WIVES) Never thought he could be as funny and touching as he is in this Allen masterpiece. That scene when he runs into the Neeson character at Judy’s place is brilliant.
Hmmm… I wouldn’t leave out Michael Caine in “Hannah and Her Sisters” or Dianne Wiest in “Bullets Over Broadway,” personally.
Also among the best are Diane Keaton in “Love and Death” (so underrated), Mia Farrow in “Broadway Danny Rose” (probably second best Farrow performance in an Allen film) and Sydney Pollack in “Husbands and Wives” (on a par with Davis).
Wiest is so, I dunno, broad in Bullets. Shes fantastic but it feels more like a stunt than anything. I actually like Tilly better.
I agree about Wiest in Bullets. And I LOVE her. But I give Robin Wright (Forrest Gump) my win that year.
I think Tilly is better too. Wiest is funny and grand (e.g. when she does her speech out to the theatre auditorium on the first day of rehearsal) but I never quite believe that Helen Sinclair is a real person. Whereas Tilly as Olive is achingly real – very funny, and properly tragic. Bravo to the Academy for nominating her.
I’m shocked not to see the mention, more so in the comments than the slide itself, of Corey Stoll in “Midnight in Paris”. His Hemingway is such a perfect realization of the kind of singular comedic caricature than Allen wrote that character, and the other real-life figures in the film.
Jeff Daniels is terrific in 2 performances in “Purple Rose of Cairo”.
Much credit to Allen here for one of his best pure comedic characters, but a very full realization as such in the performance by Jennifer Tilly in “Bullets Over Broadway”. Could be potentially grating, and I’m sure she is for many, but she’s a breath of fresh air in that movie. Better than her Oscar winning co-star Dianne Wiest.
I’m so SOMEBODY mentioned Jennifer Tilly in Bullets Over Broadway!
Be shocked no longer — check back and you’ll see that Stoll was mentioned in the second comment.
Personally, I think he’s terrific in the film, but I don’t think the script gives him enough leverage to rank with the greatest Allen characterisations.
My apologies to SAHUGHES89, I think I missed it because his full name wasn’t on the same line. ha!
Like the Academy I feel like you guys really discriminated against the comedic performances in Allen’s filmography. Like Rodney Dangerfield, comedy still gets no respect.
I would have included Allen himself in Zelig. What a role.
No Dianne Wiest in ‘Bullets Over Broadway’ completely invalidates the list. Greatest Supporting Actress winner of all time.
Mariel Hemingway belongs on a Worst Of list…possibly at #1.
See above re: Wiest in Bullets. Also, comments like “completely invalidates” or “your credibility went out the window with such and such” are so incredibly stupid.
Still feel like I’m the only one who actively disliked Vicky Cristina Barcelona. I definitely would have included Corey Stoll and Marion Cotillard in Midnight in Paris and Geraldine Page in Interiors, along with Christopher Walken in Annie Hall (it’s short, but one of the all-time great one-scene-ish wonders).
The two best performances in an Allen film are Diane Keaton and Woody Allen in Annie Hall. Just outstanding performances, outstanding chemistry and heart-breaking true emotion.
Yes, both are outstanding. Woody is seriously underrated in Annie Hall. He should have won the Best Actor Oscar over Dreyfuss.
I think that Blanchett is fantastic in Jasmine … however, she kind of towers over the movie and exposes the weaknesses … it’s like she’s doing Cassavettes’ “Opening Night” and everyone else is doing “Manhattan Murder Mystery.” I’m not sure if that’s a bad thing, just that in this film, Allen has such a good figure at the forefront, but his supporting players are probably the least developed or interesting in a long career of great support.
1. Diane Keaton, “Annie Hall”
2. Jennifer Tilly, “Bullets Over Broadway”
3. Sean Penn, “Sweet and Lowdown”
4. Judy Davis, “Husbands and Wives”
5. Martin Landau, “Crimes and Misdemeanors”
6. Diane Wiest, “Hannah and Her Sisters”
7. Mia Farrow, “Radio Days”
8. Elaine May, “Small Time Crooks”
9. Corey Stoll, “Midnight in Paris”
10. Sydney Pollack, “Husbands and Wives”
Martin Landau is WAY too low.
And sorry, Penélope Cruz doesn’t belong anywhere close to this list.
And yet, there she is!
Just a few of my faves: Woody in Take the Money and Run, Mia in Alice, Rampling in Stardust Memories, Marybeth Hurt and Keaton in Interiors, Cruz in Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Louise Lasser in Bananas, Goldie Hawn in Everyone Says I Love You, Penn & Samantha Morton in Sweet and Lowdown.
I’m so glad for Cate Blanchette. I’ve only seen the previews, but her performance reminds me of her exuberant heiress in The Talented Mr. Ripley.