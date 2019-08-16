Amazon Studios

(Warning: Potential spoilers for The Boys will be found below.)

Amazon’s The Boys shocked and thrilled the streaming masses while adapting the ultraviolent and ultrasexual comic book series from writer Garth Ennis (Preacher). As I’ve stated before, one witnesses some of these scenes, especially the sexual ones, while laughing and wondering if this is actually happening onscreen, or if imagination has gone haywire. Given that Preacher duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg executive produced alongside Eric Kripke, this sounds about right in retrospect. While speaking with Collider, Rogen has now doubled down on promises that the second season (which is already shooting, and it looks bloody) will be even more outrageous.

Rogen has singled out the precise reason why he knows this is the case, and it dovetails with recent news that one sex scene (involving “an ice man having sex with a woman doggy-style when she’s wearing a fur coat”) was simply too expensive to for the first-season budget to include. Kripke hoped that the second season would include this spectacle, and here’s what Rogen had to offer on the improved outrage potential:

“They already have more resources for the second season. They’re adding more characters, the scope of the show organically grows as the show continues. We just watched, actually, the first episode of the second season this week. It was a wonderful thing as producers. This is way better than I ever could’ve hoped it would be.”

So, more resources = more money = a “better” season? Sounds like a plan for further success. We definitely won’t see one (filmed and cut) lewd scene starring Homelander that was simply too much for Amazon to approve, but it sounds like Rogen, Kripke, and Goldberg will do anything to deliver more goods for their enthused audience. Mere weeks after first-season release, The Boys is already one of Amazon’s most-watched original series, and with a certain new promotional calendar adding more salacious fuel to the fire, this series knows exactly how to keep interest flowing.

(Via Collider)