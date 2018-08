Oh mama! Here is the single “Woman (Oh Mama)” from Joy Williams, one-half of the now-dissolved folk group The Civil Wars.

With hand-claps, chanting, marimba churning and minor harmonies, we're getting a very distinctive Zulu vibe, which may send you reeling toward your copy of “My Life in the Bush of Ghosts.”

“Woman” is off of Williams' forthcoming album “Venus,” due this summer. Getting a very lady vibe here.