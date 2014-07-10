The Emmys Snubbed Tatiana Maslany Of ‘Orphan Black’ And The Internet Is MAD

Every year, the Emmy nominations are announced at an unconscionably early time and the 2014 Emmys were no exceptions. But only now that the list of nominees is out there does it occurs to me WHY this is. It's to stunt outrage obviously. How angry can a snubbed show's fan base get before coffee after all? Turns out, indignant rage is a fine substitute for caffeine. You lose Emmy masterminds.

For the second year in a row, Tatiana Maslany was snubbed for her MULTIPLE ROLES as the lead in 'Orphan Black.' The drama itself was also overlooked for a second year in a row. If you weren't familiar with the rules, perhaps you might think it's because it is a BBC show but no. BBC America counts for consideration so there goes that argument. Maybe the Academy just hates sci-fi? 'American Horror Story: Coven' debunks that. So what is it, Emmy voters? Just tell us. While we wait, let the Internet explain to you exactly how badly you messed up.

#1 – The most likely explanation, to be honest.

The work Tatiana Maslany does on orphan black is so unparalleled & awe-inspiring that perhaps the Emmys felt unworthy. – Kelsey (@thisisnotkelsey) July 10, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#2 – Tatiana is trying to save you nomination space!

Apparently 50% of the OITNB cast is nominated (= 52729 people) but not 80% of Orphan Black cast (=1 person). – Stefanie (@niwatori_san) July 10, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#3 – She's willing to put in the work. What is your problem, Academy?

Like, what does @tatianamaslany have to do to get an Emmy nom? Put on a top hat? Do a jig upside-down? Fight a bear? SHE COULD, YOU KNOW. – Jill Pantozzi (@JillPantozzi) July 10, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#4 – Was this your reason? Was it? You can tell us.

Maybe the Emmy's found it too confusing to nominate @OrphanBlack's @tatianamaslany a dozen times, so they pretended she didn't exist. – Danielle Winston (@Winstonwrites) July 10, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#5 – The fans are willing to pitch in for a last minute change.

Maybe we could all pool our unworn gold jewelry, melt it down, and make Tatiana Maslany an Emmy that way… – Danielle Turchiano (@danielletbd) July 10, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#6 – Because quite frankly, how dare you with this nonsense?

You guys, DOG WITH A BLOG received more Emmy nominations this morning than THE AMERICANS or ORPHAN BLACK. – Michael Schneider (@franklinavenue) July 10, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#7 – Did she push you all collectively into your high school locker or something? If so, let it go man.

real talk: what has tatiana maslany done to anger the emmy board – cersei lestrange ? (@valonqars) July 10, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#8 – There's still time for this to be true, you know.

I had hoped at the end of the #EmmyNoms Carson Daly pulled off his mask and was really Tatiana Maslany, and it was all a joke. – Falcor Jesus (@kizzy2922) July 10, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#9 – LOOK HOW UPSET YOU MADE HER!

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#10 – 'Orphan Black' Clone Club just came out to have a good time, and quite honestly we're feeling so attacked right now.

Image via JLaw Call Me Now

#11 – But it's all right. Awards aren't everything. Social media is.

If you”re snubbed by the Emmys but trending on Twitter, didn”t you really win after all? #TatianaMaslany – Steven Zeitchik (@ZeitchikLAT) July 10, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js