Marvel Studios

From what we’ve seen so far in the Avengers: Endgame trailers, Tony Stark is adrift in space and forging tools in an effort to return to Earth. It doesn’t look good for him! However, a new Funko Pop toy suggests that Iron Man takes a much more active role in saving the universe (after Thanos’ dusting) rather than languishing in his ship and moping about missing Pepper Potts.

That brings me to an important note. Marvel Studios’ concern about spoilers is so great that its Avengers: Endgame trailers won’t reveal more than the first 20 minutes of the film. That shroud of secrecy has been reinforced by the Russo brothers’ recent warning that 99% of collectible toy leaks may be inaccurate, but it’s not unwise to take that statement with a grain of salt. After all, the Russos told UPROXX that the Endgame title was never spoken in Infinity War, and that’s not true because Dr. Strange notably stated, “We’re in the endgame now.”

So it could be argued that we shouldn’t discount all hints/leaks provided by collectible toys, and when it comes to Marvel, one recent instance has led to predictive success. That would be the Jude Law Funko Pop figure that revealed how his hush-hush role was not Walter Larson/Mar-Vell (the first Captain Marvel from the comic books) as previously indicated but, instead, villainous Starforce Commander Yon-Rogg. Well, two days ago (and three months after the Funko Pop figure surfaced), Marvel finally confirmed that Law is definitely playing Yon-Rogg — a revelation that carries significant implications about the Captain Marvel plot. There might be something similar happening regarding hints from this Tony Stark Funko Pop figure, as highlighted by a Reddit user: