Top 10 Tom Cruise performances

Movie star Tom Cruise has been, somewhat quietly, passing through one of the high-water marks of his career as of late. In December, “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” became his biggest box office success to date, which is saying something in a career that has included such blockbuster fare as “Top Gun,” “Minority Report” and “War of the Worlds,” not to mention three previous entries in the franchise; he managed to be just one of very few elements of “Rock of Ages,” currently in theaters, to come away unscathed; and, oh yeah, he's turning 50 today.
Cruise has been in the news a lot this week as a result of his (naturally very public) divorce from Katie Holmes. But I'll save the melodrama regarding what the “real” story is behind all of that for those overly interested. It's unfortunate that this planned piece of commentary ended up coinciding with one of Cruise's personal low points, but so be it. As noted in The New York Times yesterday (beat me to the punch), he always bounces back.
Cruise had a rocky mid-aughts to push through: episodes with Matt Lauer, Oprah Winfrey and, er, Sumner Redstone to grapple with in the media, a promising start only to be followed by an abrupt collapse of the resurrected United Artists label and an overall sense of having left his best days behind him lingering in the industry. And yet, here he is, strong as ever, with even a handful of potential franchises on the horizon (Paramount's “Jack Reacher” and Universal's “Van Helsing” reboot).
I've been pretty pro-Cruise throughout it all. He's still one of the hardest-working guys in the business and yet he has somehow remained, over all this time, an underrated performer. (Interestingly, actors who have performed opposite Cruise have been nominated for six Oscars, seven if you want to count Robert Downey Jr. in “Tropic Thunder,” though he didn't actually share any scenes with Cruise in the film. Three have won.)
So with that in mind, and as a salute to the star on his 50th birthday, I wanted to dedicate an installment of The Lists to Cruise's best work on the big screen. Because while he's brought in his share of dollars and cents over the years, he's also offered up his share of quality portrayals. He has, after all, three Oscar nominations to show for himself. And he's probably left a few on the table in his time.
So Happy Birthday, sir. Many happy returns.
Check out my picks in the gallery below. And please give us your comments and/or offer up your own list in the comments section.
“Rock of Ages” is currently in theaters. “Jack Reacher” opens everywhere December 21.
Your #1 is my favorite performance by him as well.
It’s either Magnolia or Collateral as tops for me. I tend to lean towards Collateral.
But Ron Kovic in Born on the 4th of July is such a fully realized performance…Magnolia great too, though
Absolutely. I go back and forth on it.
If anything, the character Cruise played in Magnolia was great…this I attribute to Anderson’s script. Cruise wholly owned the Kovic role.
A question – who do you think should have gotten the Tropic Thunder nomination – Downey Jr. (who was the big “comeback” story of the year) or Cruise (whose performance was so much better and much funnier than RDJ’s)
Sad to realize that the performances I respect most were given in the 80s and 90s.
Great list. My personal:
1. Born on the 4th of July
2. Magnolia
3. Jerry MaGuire
4. Minority Report
5. Rock of Ages
6. Collateral
7. A Few Good Men
8. Risky Business
9. Tropic Thunder
10.Top Gun
Speaking of underrated, I think “The Last Samurai” is actually quite a good film and, like so many others, hasn’t produced a fair share of praise for Cruise. I’d also throw “Minority Report” into the discussion, since it’s another performance that didn’t make your list, but that’s generally a very respected film and I could see where Cruise’s work in it could very somewhat secondary to the atmosphere Spielberg created.
100% agree about ‘Samurai’.
“Born on the 4th” is getting released on Blu-ray this week, fittingly enough.
“Minority Report” is the main addition I’d make to this list. A somewhat underrated movie (Spielberg produced a number of films in the 00s that would have been considered crown jewels if it hadn’t been Spielberg directing them).
Love the movie. Pretty high on the performance. It was in contention.
Perfect #1, but Jerry Maguire is way too low on this list. It should be #2.
Agreed. And it may very well be the best performance ever given in a Cameron Crowe film. Well, maybe a close second to Penn’s Spicoli!
Knight and Day? Really?
Yup.
I rewatched the movie recently. Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz are (were) some of the biggest stars of the planet and Knight and Day shows us why. It’s all about charisma and confidence in tackling their roles. Their chemistry is amazing and it really shapes the film into an entertaining actioner.
Love this list and the thoughts. People in general are so eager to rag on an actor who’s actually pretty great, glad to see him get appreciation
My favorite is Born on the Fourth of July, which I also happen to think is Oliver Stone’s best work to date. Cruise is astonishing in that movie, and I may be in the minority here but I probably would have voted for him over Daniel Day-Lewis (also incredible) that year for Best Actor.
No you’re not. Its the only patriotic film that receives deeply felt emotion out of me.
Funny how his best performances in “Interview with a Vampire” and “War of theWorlds” got ommitted completely.
He’s great in both, particularly the former, but I wouldn’t rank them high (obviously).
Hell yeah Knight and Day.
I also believe Cruise was more impressive in Rain Man than Hoffman.
I’d add Minority Report to this list. Collateral would be my #1.
Don’t forget about Valkyrie, at least as good as Knight and Day (which I liked).
Knight and Day over Minority Report? You’re kidding right? LOL!
I just watched the Matt Lauer interview for the first time – I have never been interested in Cruise´s private life – and Christ, what a disgusting man Cruise seems to be. So much intolerance and ignorance coupled with so much hostility and arrogance! Horrible.
You got all of that from a single interview, did you? And YOU’RE talking about intolerance and hostility?
Yes, I also get really intolerant when people say racist, sexist or homophobic things. I don´t think that is a problem.
Antidepressants are part of modern medicine, they increase the levels of serotonin, and other neuro transmittors, in people who have too low levels. They do not “mask symptoms”, they restore “normalcy”, to use an American phrase. Just like insulin makes it possible for diabetics to function normally.
If Cruise´s underlying point had been: “it´s bad when people abuse drugs or drug their children because they can´t cope”, then it would have been sound. But that wasn´t his point. He states that there is no such thing as a chemical inbalance. He denies that there is any value in psychiatry. He knows this, because he has “studied the history of psychology”, he keeps repeating.
He sounds about as enlightened as those who say that intelligent design is a theory just as valid as the theory of evolution.
I watched the interview again, today, to see if I over reacted. I really don´t think I did. Cruise is an enjoyable actor, he might be a great friend, loving father and good tipper. But this interview reveals that he is an ignorant fundamentalist.
“I have studied the history of psychology, Matt” – no you haven´t, sir. And “pills just mask the symptoms” of psychiatric problems, Matt. Yes, well, just like insulin masks the symptoms of diabetes. And just like antibiotics mask the symptoms of deadly bacterial infections. Let´s march back to the Dark Ages, then.
Apparently, though, medical procedures masking the symptoms of aging in old movie stars, are OK in Mr Cruise´s book.
Sorry. End of rambling. Ex pharmacology student. Over and out.
Antibiotics are not to bacterial infections as pills are to psychiatric problems. His underlying point was always sound, even if he was shrill in conveying it.
Can’t go with you on Knight & Day at all, but other than that, my list would look very similar — and your #1 choice is bang-on. Particularly glad you rate his work in Rain Man so highly — I think he’s rather better than Hoffman in it, actually, and in the more difficult role to boot.
I’d certainly include his work in Rock of Ages, and quite possibly the first Mission: Impossible film, too — not the best of the series, but the most generously tailored for his charisma.
Cruise is undoubtedly one of the biggest movies stars of recent decades. I have to admit he’s never been one of my favorites–I’ve always found him rather bland. Earnest but bland. I do tend to gravitate more to Cruise the star than the actor, the early Cruise of Risky Business and Top Gun. Maybe it’s a generational thing, as I was a kid then and he shone brighter than anyone in those years. But as for Cruise the actor, your list is spot on.
While Cruise isn’t close to being one of my favorite actors, I agree that he’s certainly a lot better than most people are willing to acknowledge. And while some of the things he has done and said in his personal life have been questionable, the amount of absolute hatred and disgust directed at him seems grossly exaggerated and unfair. At the very least, nothing he’s said has been nearly as bad as some of the things uttered by Mel Gibson.
I agree with “Magnolia” being his best performance as well, and I definitely think that of the nominees that year, he should have won (though my real choice for Best Supporting Actor that year would have been John Malkovich in “Being John Malkovich”).
My Top Ten
10. The Firm
9. Risky Business
8. Eyes Wide Shut
7. Minority Report
6. The Color of Money
5. Jerry Maguire
4. Born on the Fourth of July
3. Collateral
2. Rain Man
1. Magnolia
I’m not sure why, but his performance in “Legend” is my favorite.
How the actual F**K did you leave out the Last Samurai.
Of all his movies, that one film is when i believe he displayed a range of emotion that would have been hard for any A-lister. Incredible movie, and the level of sincerity in his role actually made me SEE him as that character more than most of the movies on your list. I guess it is subjective though….