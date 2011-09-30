Trey Parker and Matt Stone tripped acid at the Oscars in 2000

One of the cooler Oscar nominations of recent memory was the Best Original Song recognition Trey Parker and Marc Shaiman received for the ditty “Blame Canada” from 1999’s “South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut.” And one of the more eye-popping moments of an Oscar telecast was when Parker and Matt Stone showed up to the ceremony in March of 2000 decked out in dresses similar to those worn by Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow at previous Oscar ceremonies.

While visiting David Letterman back in March, the duo copped to “Sheening” at the Oscars that year, in reference to bad boy Charlie Sheen, who was very much in the news for his shenanigans at the time of their Late Night appearance. “We were just Sheening our heads off,” Parker said at the time. No explanation of the drug of choice, though given the association, many thought they were coked out of their minds. Well, they wanted to set the record straight when they appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last night.

Settle down, everyone. They weren’t using cocaine that night. They were just flying high on a little acid, okay? Click through to see the section of the interview where they discuss the trippy night.