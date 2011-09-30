Trey Parker and Matt Stone tripped acid at the Oscars in 2000

One of the cooler Oscar nominations of recent memory was the Best Original Song recognition Trey Parker and Marc Shaiman received for the ditty “Blame Canada” from 1999’s “South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut.” And one of the more eye-popping moments of an Oscar telecast was when Parker and Matt Stone showed up to the ceremony in March of 2000 decked out in dresses similar to those worn by Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow at previous Oscar ceremonies.
While visiting David Letterman back in March, the duo copped to “Sheening” at the Oscars that year, in reference to bad boy Charlie Sheen, who was very much in the news for his shenanigans at the time of their Late Night appearance. “We were just Sheening our heads off,” Parker said at the time. No explanation of the drug of choice, though given the association, many thought they were coked out of their minds. Well, they wanted to set the record straight when they appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last night.
Settle down, everyone. They weren’t using cocaine that night. They were just flying high on a little acid, okay? Click through to see the section of the interview where they discuss the trippy night.
Oh look at me, I’m hip and cool because I tripped on acid during the Oscars. This is making headlines because?
Because I thought it was funny. It needed your comment because? I mean, after all, it’s SUCH a pointless post.
You read it. It must be important to you. I think it’s hilarious.
It’s making headlines because you’re not a famous person who thought of doing it.
If I were nominated, I don’t think I’d be able to get through the Oscars entirely sober — I’d probably draw the line at acid, but hey, whatever works for them.
Thanks for reminding us what a fantastic nomination this was. That they (and Aimee Mann) lost out to a phoned-in Phil Collins ballad from a below-par Disney movie is really regrettable, and a reminder of how much more eccentric the Best Original Song category has grown in recent years — I’m pretty sure they’d win today.
I agree, Guy. I think they’d have a much better chance of winning now. In fact, I’m surprised (pleasantly) that they were even nominated then.
Nah, the Collins tune is good and “Tarzan” was one of Disney’s better latter 90s offerings. But I agree that Mann should have won.
Great bit of retrospective news…other than the fact that Matt Stone was not nominated. Trey Parker was nominated for his collaboration with Marc Shaiman on this song
Ah. Very true.
Ugh, these guys are so annoying. Go away!
How are they annoying? I find this duo to be one of the most refreshing, level-headed, and hilarious pair in Hollywood.
Questionable political standings and arrogant, too-cool-for-school demeanor. Also their show hasn’t been good in years yet they still act like they’re the stuff. They just rub me the wrong way I guess.
Would people who find annoying the “questionable political standings” of liberal celebrities be justified in having a similar childish reaction? By the way, you make it sound like Stone and Parker are getting by on fumes these days. In fact, they have the most popular and acclaimed musical on Broadway right now.
Yeah, they kind of are “the stuff” if you hang around the Eugene O’Neill Theatre.
I’m really curious where this next season of South Park will go. Especially after the downer of last season.
I also feel like the last season was a let down but I have a feeling they have been busy with their musical. I have higher hopes for next season.
Trey Parker would be one step closer to his EGOT if it weren’t for Phil Collins.
What? EGOT? Do you mean his ego? If you did, I still wouldn’t understand what you’re saying.
MN EGOT = E mmy G olden globe O scar T ony :-)