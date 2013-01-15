TV Ratings: ‘2 Broke Girls’ leads CBS Monday, while ‘Carrie Diaries’ launches weak

Fast National ratings for Monday, January 14, 2013.

The return of Monday comedies and a choose-the-ending episode of “Hawaii Five-0” led CBS to a primetime sweep, while The CW’s “The Carrie Diaries” had a weak premiere and NBC’s “Deception” slipped in its second week.

“How I Met Your Mother,” “2 Broke Girls” and “Mike & Molly” all hit audience season highs.

For the night, CBS averaged a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic. ABC was second with a 2.2 key demo rating for Monday night, followed closely by 2.1 ratings for NBC and FOX. The CW averaged a 0.5 key demo rating for Monday.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 10.735 million viewers and a 6.7 rating/10 share for Monday. ABC was second with 7.96 million viewers and a 5.2/8, with FOX’s 4.8/7 and 7.91 million viewers close behind. NBC was fourth with a 3.5/5 and 5.57 million viewers. The CW averaged 1.26 million viewers and a 0.8/1.





8 p.m. – “How I Met Your Mother” (10.42 million viewers and a 3.8 key demo) and a repeat of “The Big Bang Theory” (11.53 million viewers and a 3.6 key demo rating) dominated the 8 p.m. hour for CBS. FOX was second with 8.06 million viewers for “Bones,” finishing fourth with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “The Bachelor” averaged 7.43 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating for third overall and second in the key demo. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was fourth with 6.24 million viewers and third with a 2.2 key demo rating. On The CW, “The Carrie Diaries” averaged 1.595 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, which the network wants to emphasize is the best viewership in this time period since May 2011. The network doesn’t want to emphasize the viewer drop at the half-hour or the underwhelming launch for the “Sex and the City” prequel.

9 p.m. – CBS stayed in first for the 9 p.m. hour with “2 Broke Girls” (12.2 million viewers and a 4.1 key demo) and “Mike & Molly” (11.52 million viewers and a 3.5 key demo). FOX’s second hour of “Bones” stayed second overall with 7.765 million viewers and fourth among adults 18-49 with a 2.1 rating. ABC’s “The Bachelor” averaged 7.36 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating, compared to the 6.31 million viewers and 2.5 key demo rating for NBC’s “The Biggest Loser.” An encore of “The Carrie Diaries” averaged 930,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating for The CW.

10 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” won the 10 p.m. hour for CBS with 9.39 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49, though the viewer-selected ending didn’t lead to a big bump for the drama. ABC’s “Castle” was second with 9.1 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating. NBC’s “Deception” slipped to 4.16 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating in its second week.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.