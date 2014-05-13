TV Ratings: ‘Blacklist’ finale dips, ‘Castle’ finale rises, ’24’ slides on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, May 12, 2014.

ABC's “Castle” rose in its latest season finale, nearly catching NBC's dipping “Blacklist” finale overall, but that variation made very little difference, as the two networks had their normal Monday split. ABC won Monday in total viewers, while NBC triumphed in the key demo.

Among other Monday notables, FOX's “24: Live Another Day” was down from last week's premiere, but still solid. And The CW's “Star-Crossed” got a big finale bump, but it's almost certainly boosted by sports preemptions of some sort.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.8 rating for Monday night, comfortably beating ABC's 2.1 rating in the key demographic. FOX was third with a 1.8 key demo rating, followed by CBS' 1.3 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 12.66 million viewers and an 8.1 rating/13 share, topping NBC's 10.8 million viewers and 6.7/11. FOX was a distant third with 6.35 million viewers and a 4.0/6, topping 3.4/5 and 5.2 million viewers. The CW averaged 1.06 million viewers and a 0.7/1.

8 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” won the 8 p.m. hour overall with 13.4 million viewers and finished second with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “The Voice” was second with 10.72 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.9 key demo rating. FOX's “Bones” was third with 6.26 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating, beating CBS' “2 Broke Girls” repeat (5.11 million and a 1.3 key demo) and a new “Friends with Better Lives” (4.87 million and a 1.5 key demo). The CW's “Star-Crossed” averaged 1.17 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” rose to 14.21 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour and finished second with a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “The Voice” stayed second with 11.17 million viewers and remained in the key demo lead with a 3.1 rating. FOX's “24: Live Another Day” was third with 6.44 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating. CBS followed with a new “Mike & Molly” (6.96 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating) and a repeat of “Two and a Half Men” repeat (4.89 million and a 1.3 key demo). The CW's “The Originals” repeat averaged 947,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – NBC's “The Blacklist” won the 10 p.m. hour with 10.5 million viewers and a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. “Castle” was second with 10.36 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating. CBS trailed with 4.68 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for a repeat of “NCIS.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.