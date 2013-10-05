TV Ratings: Rising ‘Last Man Standing,’ ‘Hawaii Five-0’ lead Friday status quo

Fast National ratings for Friday, October 4, 2013.

The Friday ratings race is back to where it was for most of the spring: “Shark Tank” was the night’s top show in the key demographic and led ABC to a slim victory among young viewers, while “Blue Bloods” was easily the night’s top show in total viewers and led CBS to a dominant victory overall.

Overall, CBS was mostly consistent, with “Hawaii Five-0” posting small gains and the other two dramas dropping a little. Both “Undercover Boss” and, particularly, “Blue Bloods” also dropped among young viewers, though “Hawaii Five-0” was steady.

For ABC, although “Shark Tank” was down week-to-week, “Last Man Standing” posted small gains both overall and the demo, but didn’t help the still-sluggish “Neighbors.”

Also joining the “small declines” group was FOX’s “MasterChef Junior.”

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.5 rating for Friday night, edging out CBS’ 1.4 rating in the key demographic. NBC’s 1.1 key demo rating, FOX’s 1.0 key demo rating and the 0.4 key demo rating for The CW followed.

Overall, though, CBS won comfortably with an estimated 9.43 million viewers and a 6.0 rating/11 share for Friday primetime. ABC’s 3.8/7 and 5.8 million viewers was a distant second, followed by NBC’s 4.87 million viewers and 3.3/6 and then by FOX’s 1.9/3 and 3.075 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.7/1 and 1.05 million viewers.

8 p.m. – CBS started the night in first with 7.63 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for “Undercover Boss.” ABC was second overall and third in the demo with “Last Man Standing” (6.22 million and a 1.4 key demo, winning its half-hour in the demo) and “The Neighbors” (4.16 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo). FOX’s “MasterChef Junior” was third overall with 3.92 million viewers and second with a 1.3 key demo rating. NBC’s encores of “The Michael J. Fox Show” and “Sean Saves The World” averaged 3.25 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating. The CW’s encore of “The Originals” averaged 1.01 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 9.56 million viewers to lead the 9 p.m. hour for CBS, but finished second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Shark Tank” was second with 6.35 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.8 key demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” drew 5.77 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating for third. On FOX, a “Sleepy Hollow” encore averaged 2.23 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, while The CW’s new “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 1.095 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” averaged 11.09 million viewers to complete CBS’ sweep, but finished second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “20/20” was second with 5.855 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating, just ahead of the 5.55 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for NBC’s “Dateline.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.