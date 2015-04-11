TV Ratings: Low ‘Shark Tank,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ still lead Friday split

Fast National ratings for Friday, April 10, 2015.

“Shark Tank” and “Blue Bloods” still led ABC and CBS to their usual primetime split on Friday night, though both shows were on the low side, continuing a recent downward trend for nightly ratings.

Spring fever?

There isn't much to discuss about Friday's numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.3 rating for Friday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS and NBC were second with a 1.1 key demo rating. FOX's 0.6 key demo rating and the 0.4 key demo rating for The CW trailed.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 8.205 million viewers and a 5.2 rating/10 share for Friday night. ABC was second with 6.095 million viewers and a 3.9/7, followed by NBC's 3.4/6 and 5.12 million viewers. FOX averaged 1.905 million viewers and a 1.2/2, while The CW averaged 1.36 million viewers and a 0.9/2.

8 p.m. – CBS' “The Amazing Race” won a slim overall victory with 5.85 million viewers and tied for the 8 p.m. hour lead with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was a close second overall and also tied for the key demo lead with “Last Man Standing” (6.35 million and a 1.2 key demo) and “Cristela” (5.15 million and a 1.0 key demo). NBC's “Grimm” was third overall with 4.8 million viewers and also did a 1.1 key demo rating. FOX's airing of the movie “Date Night” averaged 2.11 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, topping the 1.65 million viewers and 0.5 key demo rating for two repeats of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” on The CW. [Yes, those CW numbers sound inflated by preemptions of some sort.]

9 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” kept CBS in first overall for the 9 p.m. hour with 8.64 million viewers and tied for second with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Shark Tank” drew 6.56 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 1.5 key demo rating. NBC's “Dateline” was third with 5.26 million viewers and tied for second with a 1.1 key demo rating. FOX's movie averaged 1.7 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating in its second hour, followed by the 1.07 million viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for a presumably inflated “Jane the Virgin” repeat on The CW.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” won the 10 p.m. hour for CBS with 10.13 million viewers and finished second with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, compared to the 5.975 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for ABC's “20/20.” NBC was third with the 5.29 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for “Dateline.”

