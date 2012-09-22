TV Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’ helps ABC draw young viewers on Friday

ABC

Fast National ratings for Friday, September 21, 2012.

All three of ABC’s Friday offerings were down from their premieres, but led by “Shark Tank,” the network still had no trouble winning the night among young viewers second straight week.

Of course, that ABC supremacy is likely to end next week, when CBS’ dramas return to reclaim their standard throne, as even in repeats, CBS’ popular procedurals won Friday overall.

For the night, ABC averaged a 1.5 rating, tops in the key demographic. CBS’ 0.9 key demo rating was good for second, followed closely by FOX’s 0.8 rating and the 0.7 key demo rating for NBC. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating for Friday night.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 5.38 million viewers to go with a 3.6 rating/7 share for Friday primetime. ABC was a close second with 5.16 million viewers and a 3.4/6. FOX and NBC both averaged a 2.1/4, but FOX took third with nearly 3.1 million viewers compared to the 2.97 million for NBC. The CW averaged 959,000 viewers and a 0.6/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – “Shark Tank” delivered Friday’s best numbers with 5.88 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS was second with 4.75 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating for a repeat of “Undercover Boss.” FOX’s encore of Monday’s “Bones” averaged 3.17 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, beating the 2.45 million viewers and 0.6 key demo rating for NBC’s 2012 NCLR ALMA Awards. On The CW, “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 1.32 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating, dropping from last week’s cycle-high.

9 p.m. – CBS moved into first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with 5.84 million viewers for a “CSI: NY” repeat, which stayed second with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “What Would You Do?” averaged 4.65 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 1.5 key demo rating. FOX’s encore of the “Mob Doctor” pilot averaged 3.02 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, topping the 2.15 million viewers and 0.6 key demo rating for NBC’s “Grimm” repeat. The CW drew 596,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating for a “Nikita” repeat.





10 p.m. – A repeat of “Blue Bloods” won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 5.56 million viewers, but finished third with a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “20/20” averaged 4.94 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, beating the 4.31 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for NBC’s “Dateline.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.