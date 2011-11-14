New ‘Iron Lady’ trailer, plus UK quad looks us in the eye

[UPDATE: A new trailer has just been unveiled. I haven’t watched it, so no comment, but it’s embedded below.]
At last night’s AMPAS tribute evening to Vanessa Redgrave (which I attended, and will write up in due course), the “Coriolanus” star was self-evidently the center of attention, but high-spirited, red-clad guest speaker Meryl Streep ran her close. The 16-time Oscar nominee is in London to begin the promotion trail for “The Iron Lady,” which quietly began screening last week; whispers from the few who have seen it were being passed around the room as if they were MI5 files. I heard one “transformative,” one “frightening” and one “high camp” — the latter was applied as a compliment, by the way.
In a handy bit of timing, Film4 debuted this positively terrifying UK poster for the Margaret Thatcher biopic this morning, which certainly suggests marketers are approaching the project with a welcome sense of humor. My dream outcome for “The Iron Lady” is for it the pull the rug out from under us completely by emerging as some kind of burlesque political satire; I sense we’re not going that far, but I do hope Streep’s having fun. Check out the full poster after the jump.
LOL the new trailer that was released this morning looks absolutely dreadful. Looks like an over-the-top, tonal mess.
Updated with trailer. As usual, I’m not watching.
I wish I had your fortitude Guy! Although this is the type of movie that I’d like to know what to expect beforehand, so I can adjust my expectations accordingly (aka extremely LOW.)
Do you not watch any trailers… ever?!
As far as I can avoid them, yes. Obviously, when I go to public screenings on occasion, I see them then. It’s a practice I’ve taken up in the last year.
Looks like kind of a mess, if you ask me.
Interesting that they use, near the end of the trailer, the same music used near the end of the trailer for “The Artist.”
It looks horrible and I’m not impressed with Streep’s overacting. Is it possible that she doesn’t get a nomination?
I guess it says more about how low my expectations were since I thought the trailer was…intriguing? At least it made me want to watch Streep and Broadbent even though Lloyd’s Mamma Mia! should make me run in the opposite direction. Also feels like the film is not taking itself too seriously.
“Also feels like the film is not taking itself too seriously.”
Are you kidding me? Any movie that uses the Life of David Gale music in the trailer is definitely taking itself seriously.
And Streep just seems creepy. It seems more like an SNL parody performance. She won’t win.
The tone for the first half doesn’t strike me as super serious.
I’m more of the let’s-watch-before-we-pan camp I guess.
This looks really bad and poorly put together. And I am sure it does not even matter one shred in getting Streep an Oscar nomination.
And whats with the music? Poor form to use the same music that was used just a month ago in another trailer (The Artist).
yeah especially since they are being distributed by the same company. Or at least in the US they are, but still, can’t the Weinsteins pick out another score to use for this film to try and differentiate it?
What a hot mess.
Yeah, the scoring was dreadful. Not only did it not particularly mesh well with the tone of the trailer, but it definitely felt like “cliche dramatic trailer music” considering we only just heard it in another trailer not that long ago…
This looks like Faye Dunaway’s best performance since Mommie Dearest. Oh…wait…
I don’t understand what the movie is even trying to accomplish based on the trailer. Is it a hit job? Is it hagiographic? Is it a serious political reflection or some broader “human insterest” story about someone who happened to be a world leader?
It’s just giving me very Oliver Stone “W” vibes… which is not a good thing.
totally agree with you
This looks so bad I’m left speechless….the single WORST performance ever from La Streep seems on its way….even worse than Julie and Julia…incredibly, incredibly off-putting trailer!
Huh. I thought Streep was lovely and winning in Julie and Julia. It was only half a movie really and would have been better had it just focused on the Julia story, but I liked Streep’s performance.
You’re nuts if you think her “Julie & Julia” performance was anywhere near the “worst” of anything.
Ugh, this trailer is even more off-putting than the other one. I think there’s a reason they’ve kept this one in the bag for so long.
Even just from viewing the trailer, it is clear she will receive her seventeenth Oscar nomination. And in my opinion, should win. Absolutely amazing trailer.
Save the ‘should win’ declarations until after seeing the film, perhaps?
Save the ‘won’t win” declarations until after seeing the film, perhaps?
I said nothing of the sort.
A modern (camp) classic? It appears to have the same proclivity for Dutch angles and OTT speechifying that made Doubt such a hoot.
What? “Doubt” is a great film.
Am I the only one that got a certain “The King’s Speech” vibe out of the trailer?
They’re certainly aiming at the same audience, which only guarantees I’ll hate it.
It’s very hip now to pan King’s Speech, but it was and is a perfectly fine movie. It wasn’t my favorite. It wasn’t even in my top 5 of last year. But it accomplished what it set out to accomplish very well, in my opinion. If Iron Lady is a good as King’s Speech, in other words, it will received well. But I have more faith in the team behind King’s Speech.
Completely agree. TKS accomplished very well what it set out to accomplish. I just hated it the first time I saw it last year (don’t care if it’s hip to pan it now).
That’s why I’m surprised by the hate reactions from the trailer. All I see is a Remix of the King’s Speech. Why aren’t people liking this?
“…but it was and is a perfectly fine movie.”
Except for those of us who didn’t rate it at much at the time, and still don’t. Let’s not get into stating opinions as absolutes, or implying that a dissenter’s view has been swayed by the passage of time.
ok.
I don’t get comparisons to The King’s Speech at all. They don’t look remotely similar. The only thing they will likely have in common is that they will both be terrible films.
The music for the trailer is a total mismatch at best, but I’m not getting the out and out scorn being hurled at this trailer. This doesn’t appear to an excercise in subtlety, but I wasn’t really expecting that considering the director. So maybe that’s why I’m not reacting as harshly.
The movie does seem to take itself very seriouly, which means Streep is really going to have to pull off this performance for the movie to succeed. It strikes me as one of those performances that will take some getting used to. It’s jarring at first, because the costuming, hair, makeup are so extreme, however accurate (?).
I don’t think this is Streep’s year to win anyway, but I’m also not seeing this as a disaster, at least not from this trailer.
The trailer is pretty superb. I dare say it impressed me more than the one for the King’s Speech with which it has some directorial similarities.
I don’t fully get Streep’s performance yet but I wouldn’t write it off, either.
And all of the above is the reason I avoid watching trailers whenever possible and will definitely not be watching this one.
This trailer is the perfect example of a film that can garner as many Oscar noms as it may Razzies. It looks wonderfully and entertainingly awful.
Remember when the J.EDGAR trailer came out and everyone was writing off Leo right on the spot yet once people saw the movie most were actually impressed by his performance?
I think this’ll be a similar situation. Patience people!
Hear hear! And the trailer for J Edgar did Leo less favors than this trailer does for Meryl. I’m finding the hate being piled on this trailer to be rather over the top. And I certainly won’t proclaim this (or any film or performance) a failure based on a trailer. I’ll wait for the movie before forming any definite loudly proclaimed opinion, thank you very much.
I’m one of Meryl’s biggest fans and I can’t even try to rationalize thinking this movie looks good. The minute that jazzy music started after the explosion scene, I started to cringe and I didn’t stop until the end of the trailer. I really hope the trailer is poorly cut, but combined with knowing how horrible Phyllida Lloyd’s last contribution to cinema was, I really can’t get excited for a movie that could have been – considering its screenwriter and acting talent – something special.
That said, the make up looks wonderful – especially in the brief glimpse of an aged Jim Broadbent we get.
I agree with you. This trailer looks horrid and Streep looks campy which is sad because,like you said, this could have been a good movie.
I’m not writing off Meryl’s performance but everything else around her seems… off. The tonal shifts are quite jarring.
Did anyone else notice there is no mention of The Weinstein Company? It says Fox and then Pathe. I thought TWC was distributing this film??!!
Fox distributes it in the UK, and this is the Uk trailer
Ohhh ok. That makes sense, I guess.
horrendous
I’ll be playing the role of the contrarian today. I actually thought the trailer was effective and interesting. Many people seem to want to tear this down before it’s even out.
You can’t expect anything different from a crowd of people who won’t be satisfied unless a) Thatcher is completely vilified, or the other half b) Just doesn’t think Streep deserves anything at all.
Personally, Streep I thought was magnificent, the film itself, I’m still hesitant to pass judgement.
Ric: Have you seen the film, or are you basing that statement on the trailer alone? Interested.
The scenes in the trailer by themselves look fine. It’s the way the trailer is edited that’s the problem. It goes from serious to light and back again.
very good observance
No Olivia Colman in the trailer, but the way the credits plate at the end of the trailer is organised makes it seem like she’ll have the biggest supporting role after Jim Broadbent. So there is a tiny silver lining here …
Ugh sorry for the spam :(
“COWARDISSSSS!”
This is my favorite comment lol.
I know a lot of people think Lloyd is a lousy film director because of Mamma Mia! but she did a very good job directing the recent stage production of Mary Stuart. Maybe she just isn’t a natural to direct films?
What a trailer! Both ridiculous and fascinating. Streep should play a British queen someday.
Chills up my spine! If Meryl does not win for this film, I will be very disappointed. If Mirren can win for a so so perf for The Queen, Meryl(with way better performance) will win this year for sure!
Oh come on. Now we’re calling Mirren’s performance “so-so?” Nothing in this world is sacred!
Nothing in art is sacred, no. That’s what makes it interesting. (Frankly, I don’t much rate Mirren in The Queen, either.)
I can’t understand everyone’s LOOOOVE for Mirren’s Queen performance. Oooooh, she LOOKS like the queen! Give her an Oscar. Judi Dench was ROBBED that year in a career-best performance for an Oscar that basically was awarded Mirren for LOOKING like a real person. Sure, Mirren is a great actress, but the performance was hardly a great or career-high one.
Thinking people praised the performance and that it won practically every award under the sun because she “looked like” the Queen is one of the shallowest, most misguided opinions I’ve heard regarding that role.
My interest in seeing J. Edgar? Tepid. My interest in seeing “The Iron Lady”? Off the charts.
Early reviewsd for the iron lady.. lots of praise for streep!!!!
