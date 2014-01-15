Universal dates ‘Despicable Me 3,’ ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’

The minions are set for more big-screen mayhem.

Universal has announced that “Despicable Me 3” will hit theaters on June 30, 2017, two years after the release of the previously-announced prequel film “Minions,” which has been slated for July 10, 2015. The first two films in the blockbuster animated franchise have grossed more than $1.4 billion worldwide.

Also on tap for the studio is a new animated version of “Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” which has been set for release on Nov. 17, 2017. The last film to be made from the classic children’s book was Universal’s 2000 live-action Jim Carrey version, which grossed more than $340 million worldwide. The new adaptation will be helmed by first-time feature director Pete Candeland and written by Michael LeSieur (“You, Me and Dupree”).

Lastly, the studio will release “Untitled Illumination Entertainment 2016 Project 2” on Dec. 21, 2016. Described as an “original animated comedy event about courage, competition and carrying a tune,” the film will be written and directed by Garth Jennings (“Son of Rambow,” “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy”). The first as-yet untitled Illumination project was previously scheduled for Feb. 12, 2016.

All three films come from Universal’s animation partner Illumination Entertainment.

Are you looking forward to “Despicable Me 3” and/or “The Grinch”? Vote in the poll below to let us know.