Usher teases sexy new song ‘Good Kisser’

04.30.14 4 years ago

Usher has announced his new single, “Good Kisser,” with a 40-second video teaser. Watch it below.

In the clip, “The Voice” judge times his signature dance moves to a sexy R&B beat. The full song will drop May 5 on iTunes and the Chris Sims-directed video will debut the same day.

Usher is set to release his eighth studio album this fall, which follows 2012's “Looking 4 Myself.” Collaborators on the yet-to-be-named new album include Pharrell, Mike WiLL Made It, Jermaine Dupri, Diplo and Skrillex.

