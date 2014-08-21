Vincent D’Onofrio talks up his role as Kingpin in Marvel’s ‘Daredevil’

(CBR) Vincent D”Onofrio has a lot of confidence in “Daredevil,” the upcoming Marvel series now in production for Netflix. He plays Wilson Fisk, the hulking crime boss better known as Kingpin, and to hear him tell it, he”s having a lot of fun.

“It”s huge. I mean the whole Marvel world is so huge,” he told Screen Crush. “But I gotta tell you, I couldn”t be working for nicer people. I really am. I”m just having a great time. The whole – the way that we”re shooting it, our “Daredevil,” everybody that”s in the show, is just going so well. Tonight we have a big fight scene that”s happening. It”s the first time you see my character do something physical.”

D”Onofrio continued, saying his enthusiasm for the role is further fueled by the fan interactions he”s enjoyed thus far.

“It”s like when you”re doing a play and you feel the audience before you walk out for your first cue, you know? That feeling is quite something,” he said. “When you do a play, you do so many performances. You show up in the dressing room after your 100th performance and you”re like, “I don”t wanna do this play anymore. I just don”t wanna play it anymore.” And you”re about to break into tears because you just don”t wanna do this f*cking play anymore, you know? And in dressing rooms in theaters, you have these little speaker boxes, and you can hear the audience coming in. Once the audience starts coming in, hearing them, you suddenly go from hating the play to wanting to go out again, just by hearing the audience. And so it”s the same kind of thing. I can hear the audience with these fans of “Daredevil” and these fans of Marvel, and it just makes you enthusiastic.”

While he couldn”t get into too many specifics about what to expect from his take on Kingpin, D”Onofrio teased that fans will have a “new way to look” at the character.

“I think that there will be no other Wilson Fisk but this one after we”re all done with it,” he teased. “That”s what we”re hoping for.”

Premiering on Netflix in 2015, “Daredevil” also stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page and Rosario Dawson in an undisclosed role.