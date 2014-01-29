Viz Media rolling out full-color editions of ‘Dragon Ball’ manga

(CBR) Viz Media is bringing Akira Toriyama”s classic adventure manga back to North America in full color beginning next week with the release of the appropriately named “Dragon Ball Full Color”, Vol. 1

Printed in a larger format (6 5/8 inches by 10 1/4 inches), the new editions actually start well into the long-running series, with the first volume of the material that forms the basis of the “Dragon Ball Z” anime.

The story picks up five years after the defeat of the demon king Piccolo, with Goku is now an adult with a family: “But what is the real reason for Goku”s incredible strength? A visitor from outer space arrives bearing terrible news – Goku is an alien, and the visitor, Raditz, is Goku”s brother! When Raditz turns out to be a ruthless killer, Goku must fight his incredibly strong brother to save his family and the entire human race. A surprising alliance may be Earth”s last hope: Goku will team up with his old enemy Piccolo to save the world!”

The first volume, rated “A” for all ages, will be available in print for $19.99 and digitally for $12.99. Subsequent editions will be published three times a year.