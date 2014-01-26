Watch Beyonce and Jay Z flaunt their ‘drunk love’ at Grammy performance

#Beyonce #Jay Z
01.26.14 5 years ago

The Grammys are underway – and though the West Coast will have to wait until 8 pm to tune in – the performances are already rolling in online. Beyonce and Jay Z opened the show with “Drunk in Love,” which you can watch below via Mr. World Premiere.

Bey draws from the dramatic visuals of her self-titled album as she walks out in a dominatrix-inspired leotard and straddles a chair. The fog-filled stage flickers with strobe lights, which time to her sensual dance moves and the song”s beat. Her “ride it with my surfboard” verse earns deserved applause, but the crowd really explodes when Jay Z comes out. Hova raps, dances with his wife and turns the spotlight back to her by the end, at which time Beyonce is facing the camera with a triumphant grin on her face.

Are you in love with this performance by Queen Bey and Jay Z?

https://dailymotion.com/video/k1WagVflSZTlaQ5gKRv

