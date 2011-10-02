Watch: Drake’s new ‘Headline’-making music video

Canadian rapper Drake has released a music video for “Headlines”, the first single from his upcoming sophomore album “Take Care”.

The track itself (which dropped in late July) features a repetitive electronic snare beat and overriding synth loop that set the stage for Drake’s Auto-Tuned vocals, as the Lil Wayne protege holds forth on both the pleasures and the pitfalls of fame – fairly typical subject matter for a newly-successful music artist’s second album.

The video itself seems to reflect this theme to an extent, with its repeating visual of the singer riding a high-rise elevator up and then down, over and over again (Get it? The “ups and downs” of fame?) – wearing sunglasses and smoking a cigar, no less.

Other recurring motifs include an all-male gathering of friends (toasting to Drake’s success, per the lyrics), Drake in a sports stadium, and Drake standing in front of a seemingly-vacant, graffiti-adorned apartment building that…well, that I’ll assume he never lived in, given that he grew up in one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Toronto.

Drake’s first album, “Thank Me Later”, was certified platinum by the RIAA for shipments of over a million copies in the U.S.

Watch the new video below and let us know what you think!

“Take Care” hits stores October 24th.

