Watch: Madonna swats at Lady Gaga on ‘GMA’

#Madonna #Lady Gaga #Nicki Minaj
01.13.12 7 years ago 4 Comments

What is she wearing? That was the first question I thought when I watched the below excerpt from Madonna”s interview with “Good Morning America” that aired today.

Money can”t buy taste and the fake cheerleader outfit with silver fringe and “WE” necklace distracted me so much that I almost couldn’t focus on what she was saying.  The interview is largely a snore in which Cynthia McFadden tries to be titillating by asking if Madonna”s recent kiss with Nicki Minaj included tongue, but Madonna is really having none of it.

Other than Madonna”s admission that she doesn”t think she”s ever cooked a meal “entirely by herself,” there”s not a lot to mine here until the very end when McFadden asks her about Lady Gaga.

On “GMA,” she keep the claws somewhat sheathed, saying only “It feels reductive.”  To which Cynthia McFadden idiotically asks, “Is that good?” Madonna, in perhaps the best acting job of her life, simply says, “Look it up,” and grabs for her tea cup.

Madge saved the true meow moment for Newsweek in the Jan. 30th issue, which The Daily Beast excerpted.  When asked what she thought of “Born This Way,” Madonna replies: I thought, this is a wonderful way to redo my song (‘Express Yourself”). I mean, I recognized the chord changes. I thought it was…interesting.”

The question is does “interesting” mean “I”m having my lawyers look into it” or “Hey Lady Gaga fans…don”t settle for cheap imitations. The real thing is still here.”

To be continued. But we probably won”t see them in anymore “Saturday Night Live” sketches together any time soon.

TOPICS#Madonna#Lady Gaga#Nicki Minaj
TAGSBorn This WayCynthia McFaddenEXPRESS YOURSELFgood morning americaLADY GAGAmadonnanewsweekNicki Minajthe daily beastWE

