Watch: Omnicorp tests out their new toy in first ‘Robocop’ clip

#RoboCop
and 01.16.14 5 years ago

(CBR) If you were hoping to see a dude in armor shoot a bunch of robots, then you”re in luck! MGM just released a clip from Joe Padilha”s upcoming “RoboCop” remake called “Field Test” that”s packed with robot-shooting.

The clip features Alex Murphy (Joel Kinnaman) in the sleek, black RoboCop duds training with Rick Mattox (Jackie Earle Haley) while a group of scientists monitor everything.

The new take on the classic “80s action film also stars Gary Oldman, Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson, Abbie Cornish and Jay Baruchel. “RoboCop” opens Feb. 12.

