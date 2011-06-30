Watch: Owl City’s video for ‘Deer in the Headlights’

#Back to the Future
06.30.11 7 years ago

Adam Young, aka Owl City, goes back to the future for his trippy video for “Deer in the Headlights, ” the current single from his new album, “All Things Bright and Beautiful.”

When a Delorean magically appears while he”s skateboarding, OC has no choice but to climb, in. Wouldn”t you? Sadly, there”s no Doc or Marty, but there is a stop at the Quickie Mart–or equivalent–where his eyes are constantly playing tricks on him or maybe he”s just landed in Area 51.

[More after the jump…]

Deer and a beautiful girl (played by Lights) show up and disappear. As he travels down the highway of life, singing about how damn confusing he finds the female of the species in that sweet, twee voice of his,  UFO-like jellyfish soar overhead in a benign fashion.

It”s all kind of wacky and wonderful.

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Back to the Future
TAGSall things bright and beautifulBACK TO THE FUTUREDeer in the HEadlightsOWL CITY

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP