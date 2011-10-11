The Black Keys set release date for new album, ‘El Camino’

#The Black Keys
10.11.11 7 years ago

On Dec. 6, the Black Keys will release “El Camino,” the follow up to the Grammy-winning “Brothers.” While the official word came today from the label, the much more amusing, yet obtuse, announcement came through this Bob Odenkirk viral video.

Produced by Danger Mouse and the band, the Nonesuch Records album contains 11 tracks recorded at singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach”s Easy Eye Studio in Nashville this spring.

First single, “Lonely Boy,” will come out Oct. 26.  Of the new set, Auerbach, who is joined by drummer Patrick Carney in the band, said “I think where this record is going to shine for me is playing the songs live. This record is more straight ahead rock and roll- raw, driving and back to basics.” “El Camino” is the first of the pair”s seven albums to be released by Nonesuch worldwide.

 Below is the track listing and Odenkirk’s viral video.

TRACK-LISTING

1. Lonely Boy

2. Dead and Gone

3. Gold on the Ceiling

4. Little Black Submarines

5. Money Maker

6. Run Right Back

7. Sister

8. Hell of a Season

9. Stop Stop

10. Nova Baby

11. Mind Eraser

 

