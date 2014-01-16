Weekly YouTube Playlist: Reggie Watts weirdness and ‘Toy Story’ kittens

01.16.14 5 years ago

Yo, yo! Ready for some viral videos? This week, we’ve got a cute family’s rendition of “Losing My Religion” by R.E.M., a brand new music video from Reggie Watts, a pup who can totally say human words, a baby meeting her dad’s twin brother for the first time, and “Toy Story” reenacted by kittens.

