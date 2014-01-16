Weekly YouTube Playlist: Reggie Watts weirdness and ‘Toy Story’ kittens

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Yo, yo! Ready for some viral videos? This week, we’ve got a cute family’s rendition of “Losing My Religion” by R.E.M., a brand new music video from Reggie Watts, a pup who can totally say human words, a baby meeting her dad’s twin brother for the first time, and “Toy Story” reenacted by kittens.

Want more? Hooray! Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previously:

Weekly YouTube Playlist: Comedic Star Trek and polar vortexes

Weekly YouTube Playlist: Posses, pandas and news bloopers

Weekly YouTube Playlist: Grumpy Cat and Iggy Pop have Christmas messages

Weekly YouTube Playlist: James Bond’s condom and ugly sweaters

Weekly YouTube Playlist: Animated Tupac and dancing old folks

Weekly YouTube Playlist: One Direction spoofs and soccer-playing turkeys

Weekly YouTube Playlist: Channing Tatum, jingle balls and popcorn pet tricks

Weekly YouTube Playlist: Van Damme, puppies and lesbian sex

Weekly YouTube Playlist: Creepy dolls and babies on Roomba

Follow RIOT on Twitter