Why is our first view of Quicksilver from ‘X-Men’ in a Carl’s Jr. TV commercial?

We must be getting close to the release of “X-Men: Days Of Future Past” if the fast-food tie-in commercials are already airing.
Here's what I don't understand. Quicksilver, played in Bryan Singer's movie by Evan Peters, is one of the main new characters in the series, and he plays a key role in securing Magneto's escape from an impossible prison in the film. We've seen photos of Peters in his costume from the film, but he hasn't featured in any significant way in the trailers so far.
That means that our visual introduction to Quicksilver in motion comes in the form of 30 seconds of him eating an X-tra Bacon, Egg & Cheese biscuit. If they were hoping to make him seem interesting or intimidating or cool, this is pretty much the opposite of the way they should have handled things.
Did they see “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and decide that they wanted to get their version of Quicksilver in front of audiences now to try to counter the view we get of Aaron Johnson playing the same role during the scenes that are played post-credits in that film?
I get the financial reasons behind these crazy fast-food deals, and I know it can make a huge difference to a studio, especially when they are making a movie that costs several hundred million dollars. But the introduction of a character is really important, and now when I see Quicksilver in the film, I'm going to be thinking about him jamming a breakfast sandwich into his face. It's a huge tactical mistake, and I'd be curious to know how the filmmakers feel about it. It would be one thing if they were using actual clips from the film, but they're not. This is Quicksilver, in character, eating their product.
Even weirder, the behind-the-scenes footage in the other thing Carl's Jr. just released features more dialogue from Daniel Cudmore as Colossus than we've heard from him in every X-Men movie so far. Way to make an impression, Fox.
Take a look for yourself. Here's the commercial:
And here's the behind-the-scenes thing:
You tell me… does this kind of commercialization of a character bother you at all, or is it just par for the course in the age of franchises?
“X-Men: Days Of Future Past” opens in theaters May 23, 2014.
All of Fox’s marketing for this film has been incompetent.
It doesn’t really bother me, but it’s kind of… well, silly. And the commercial doesn’t have any way of tying the character to the X-Men until the “see X-Men: Days of Future Past” in theaters thing. Viewers who have no idea who Quicksilver is or just learned that he’s going to be a character in the next Avengers movie are not going to get that this is a Carl Jr.’s/X-Men commercial.
Also, that’s a pretty bad wig. Is that what his hair’s going to look like in the movie?
What’s weird is that they didn’t (or couldn’t) use Jennifer Lawrence for the Mystique version of this campaign, yet here’s Peters in all his glory.
Fox wouldn’t DARE ask Lawrence to do anything this silly. She’s an actual movie star & an ad like this would hurt her brand.
This is stupid.
But I’m more upset with how badly Singer still doesn’t get how to properly costume his characters.
What is his constant fetish with all things leather?
And Quicksilver’s wig is insanely fake-looking.
From what we’ve seen of ATJ’s get-up as Quicksilver, they died his hair, so at least, you know, it’s his hair, not a horrible-looking wig.
Not impressed for a variety of different reasons. I don’t like this kind of whoring-out of this genre of films. This puts them in a kind of “ghetto” in a way films under Marvel Studios control don’t seem to allow themselves to be bought (or if they do, I don’t see it).
There are many issues I have with all of this. As great as the last few trailers have appeared… I still don’t trust Singer to deliver good on par with the Marvel films or Man of Steel… or Matthew Vaughn’s X-Men First Class, which is far and away the most superior X-film.
You’re obviously just another whiny fanboy hater of all things Singer, but every Marvel movie has had insipid tie-ins. Movieline did an entire article on all the stupid stuff they licensed out for Avengers.
[movieline.com]
Click-bait articles should really be beneath you, Drew McWeeny.
Reading comprehension seems to be an issue with you, so here you go:
“(or if they do, I don’t see it).”
But feel free to assume much.
Man of Steel a good film? LOL.
I’m not a hater of all things Singer. but I don’t really trust him with this either. Singer was instrumental in the resurgence of superhero films, but people tend to give him a pass for a number of questionable choices and just poor direction in the first two films. They never got Storm or Nightcrawler right, Toad and Sabertooth were downright stupid. Not sure why the Logan/Kitty relationship had to be transferred to Logan/Rogue. I thought Marsden was a good choice for Scott, but I don’t know why he had to be such a whiny little bitch. There are all kinds of reasons to be skeptical about this movie without being a hater.
… because they don’t care about the character so much as they care about dicking over Marvel?
It’s Fox and X-Men, why would you expect anything different than this?
Better question is why does Quicksilver look so terrible?
Three things:
1) That ISN’T a biscuit. That’s more like a scone. This is a biscuit, you savage yanks!:[nottssos.files.wordpress.com]
2) Why does Quicksilver look so rubbish in this film? Aaron Cradlerobbed-Johnson looks much better as QS.
3) Why do FOX not have any respect for this property?
a biscuit is a scone in america, although a different recipe. a digestive is a cookie.. i guess.
Hilarious & terrible.
I would have been so much happier if the X-Men had stayed in Matthew Vaughn’s hands.
Singer doesn’t seem to understand the characters or their powers. The entire final act of the first X-Men was a clusterfuck of illogic. He largely redeemed himself with X2, but I still don’t feel like he gets the X-Men, and he bungled Superman on a scale of epic proportions, which doesn’t help. I probably won’t even catch this one in the theaters, and will watch it when my friend rents it off Redbox in nine months. Hopefully the script is good and that works to combat some of Singer’s hideous directorial choices. Hell, I had my problems with the first Avengers, but Avengers 2 is going to be appointment viewing next to this. Excited for Cap 2 this week though, and stoked for Godzilla.
My annoyance at a character in a movie I plan to see being introduced in an obnoxious fast food ad is superseded by my annoyance that every new thing I see about this movie is convincing me it’s being handled all wrong, and that I’m going to be massively disappointed at the wasted potential when the time comes.
This is silly and stupid, just like the Mystique one, but ultimately meaningless. I’d rather have something like this than say, a giant Hardee’s billboard constantly, perfectly framed in the shots of the film’s fights scenes (of course, who knows, we may get that too).
It’s just a part of the flotsam and jetsam of big budget movies today.
This will just be some weird “remember when?” youtube clip someday like when the Taco Bell dog was a Jedi.
As a guy who has said he’s not a fan of spoilers, I would have expected you to maybe not mention who appears at the end of cap 2 without a warning. Thanks a lot.
They’re doing this because they know people just don’t care anymore: We’ll go see anything.
Dull colors, pretentious Superman movie where he kills.
X-Men movies that are not even about the X-Men.
Fantastic Four cast like a young adult adaptation.
Spider-Man in the vain of Joel Schumacher.
Ben Affleck as Batman.
Wonder Woman getting a walk-on role.
We don’t care.
We’ll go watch whatever half-assed crap they throw our way, then make excuses for them to make sequels to that half-assed crap convincing ourselves that they also won’t be half-assed crap.
We’ll even subject our children to this half-assed crap, directly and indirectly convincing them to appreciate half-assed crap and make sure the legacy of half-assed crap lives on forever.
We’ve given up.
We’ve surrendered.
Time to go to Hardees.
I’ve seen a Carl’s Jr spot with Mystique and it isn’t even Jennifer Lawrence.
The only way these commercials could be better and more illustrative of 20th Century Fox’s handling of the X-Men is if the burgers were shaped as big dildos. I thought Evan Peters was a little cooler than this. I hope he’s on drugs. I like him, I don’t mean to insult him, but I think being on drugs is a more acceptable explanation for his weird enthusiasm for being in a hamburger commercial than if he’s really as dumb as he comes off here. 20th Century Fox is the worst.
So before the Sentinels come in and kill all of the X-Men, they’ll each stop to savor a western double bacon cheeseburger…
Wig. Wiggy Wig Wig. Wig…
Hey I’ve a great idea for distracting those viewers who can’t get past how ridiculous Halle’s wig looks.