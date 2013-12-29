‘Wolf’ dispute reminds us that Martin Scorsese is no stranger to controversy

As we inch closer to the end of the year and one capped off by a trumped up “controversy” regarding Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street,” maybe we should all take a moment to appreciate the fact that a 71-year-old artist can still rile us so.
First and foremost, I think the dust-up over this film is symptomatic of things like satire being lost on a great many. I guess I get why someone personally vested might see the film as an endorsement of vile ways and then fire off a dubious open letter tearing it down. And of course I can understand run-of-the-mill simpletons staking out this ground, too. But it’s not as if smart people aren’t taking the film to task.
“‘Endorsing’ [is] a red herring,” New York Times critic A.O. Scott said in a recent Twitter conversation with myself and a few others. “Just as ‘satire’ is a crutch ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ partisans are leaning too hard on…I find defenses of ‘Wolf’ as unequivocally satirical unconvincing, as much wishful. Or at least [as much] projective thinking as the simple condemnations.”
Though I think the film clearly deals heavily in satire, I do partially agree with those sentiments. The film has become an extrapolation magnet for many over the last few months, I think. And things like this brouhaha, which ultimately bubbled to the surface in an Academy screening report from TheWrap that wasn’t quite news (but made for a grabby holiday headline), box out real discussions to be had. Few have really gotten into the formal elements of the film, lost in a fog of their own farts. I guess the “controversy” is simply the sexier topic.
But how boring. Scorsese is not new to controversy. Going all the way back to “Taxi Driver,” it has been a simmering threat in his work. In order to secure an “R” rating for that film, he had to desaturate the colors of the climactic shoot-out to make the bright red color of the blood less prominent. Casting a young Jodie Foster (13 years old) in the role of a prostitute who bears witness to that sequence was an equally raw nerve. Attempted Reagan assassin John Hinckley Jr. infamously obsessed on the film.
When “The Last Temptation of Christ” was released, fundamentalists lost their marbles. A Paris movie theater showing the film was burned to the ground, severely injuring many. Scorsese needed bodyguards.
“Kundun” caused quite the stir with the Chinese government, which threatened distributor Disney’s access to the ever-growing China market (after Universal – which distributed “Last Temptation” and had likely had its fill – declined the opportunity to distribute the film). Scorsese, screenwriter Melissa Mathison and others involved with the production were banned from ever returning to the country, and there are even those who surmise the film played a significant role in the firing of then-Disney president Michael Ovitz.
And by the way, “The Wolf of Wall Street” isn’t the first Scorsese Academy screening to draw jeers from the crowd. “Casino” was met with the same kind of heated tongue lashing at its screening nearly 20 years ago.
“Marty hates doing things that are politically correct or expected,” Scorsese’s longtime editor Thelma Schoonmaker told me in a recent interview. “He absolutely hates cliché. And because he wants the audience to decide about the film, he doesn’t want them being told what to think, which too many films, I think, are doing, frankly. They just throw things out there. They don’t make you believe it. That’s anathema to him.”
Those final points provide – or should provide – plenty of insight into Scorsese’s intentions with a film like “The Wolf of Wall Street.” The very idea of “intention” starts to fade away. The work as a Rorschach becomes its significance. If your response to the debauchery on display in “The Wolf of Wall Street” is an adrenaline-laced sense of euphoria, perhaps you checked your brain at the door (and that’s a point Scott made unequivocally in his review of the film, by the way). But more importantly, has Scorsese’s track record not afforded him the benefit of the doubt where ambiguity in the text of his work is concerned? Apparently not.
(NOTE: “Wolf of Wall Street” SPOILERS in the next paragraph.)
“Some audiences cheered Travis’ rampage in ‘Taxi Driver’; [the film is] not ‘pro’ or ‘anti’ anything,” film critic Matt Zoller Seitz said in the aforementioned Twitter discussion. To which Scott, rather stunningly, asserted: “I’m not sure those audiences were ‘wrong’ with regard to [that] film’s intentions. Same when audiences laugh at Naomi’s humiliation by the security cam or cheer Jordan’s abuse [in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’].”
I don’t quite know how to come at that one. But on that last bit, there is the question of misogyny in the film. “Critics who see misogyny not just depicted but enacted are not deluded, prudish or failing to ‘get it,'” Scott said. Perhaps not but they seem to be married to an interpretation that doesn’t hold a lot of water in light of Scorsese’s history.
I don’t think “The Wolf of Wall Street” is the great masterpiece some of my colleagues do, and I certainly don’t think it’s the abysmal, misshapen joke others do. I think it’s somewhere in between, clearly made by an analytical artist with something to say (and at three hours, somehow not enough time to say it). But the controversy surrounding it, however overstated it may well be, probably says more about us than it does the film.
So how’s this for an extrapolation: perhaps that was the point.
Finally, a voice of reason. I know I can always count on Kris and Guy to cut through the bullshit cloud that builds up over situations like this. I truly believe it when you say the majority of these ‘headlines’ about controversy etc are put forth just to drive traffic.
This was a fun read…
“lost in a fog of their own farts”
“fundamentalists lost their marbles”
“The work as a Rorschach becomes its significance. If your response to the debauchery on display in “The Wolf of Wall Street” is an adrenaline-laced sense of euphoria, perhaps you checked your brain at the door.”
Funny that I never even saw Scorsese’s work as controversial at all…. Just aware of some long gone-by history of how the Lucas-Spielberg-Scorsese new kids on the block, basically re-structured the Hollywood good ol’ boys network…
Have not seen “Wolf” – but if people demand to be spoon-fed implicit messages explicitly – then that’s just rote exposition, not story-telling. We are smarter than that, we really are. Aren’t we?
PS: don’t ask Lucas or Spielberg that…
Great point of view. Very reasonable. I am an italian reader of Incontention since 2006. Unfortunately in Italy WOWS will release only on 23rd of january, so I haven’t seen it. By the way I’ve read in an american review that WOWS has some elements comparable to Paolo Sorrentino’s The Great Beauty. Are there really connections between these two movies?
A bit tenuous but I’m sure you could have fun arguing parallels between the two films.
Calling the film a satire is stretching it, I think. It’s an utterly blunt and unsubtle social criticism for a blunt and unsubtle culture. Scorsese always has my benefit of the doubt, but he comes awfully close to flat-out indulgent crassness here, and I’m not convinced the film isn’t slightly condescending. That last shot? The audience as sheep? I don’t know. I keep going back and forth on this one. It leaves a sour aftertaste, for better and for worse. At least it’s a conversation piece.
“Reality has surpassed satire.” – D.B.C. Pierre
This reminds me so much of something Shoonmaker mentioned in one of your pieces with her. Scorsese just doesn’t like flat out telling people what they are supposed to think. I don’t see how any film is to be found responsible for people cheering at unwarranted violence.
Controversy? It’s just a shat movie. No intellect needed to watch this movie.
This ‘controversy’ has several odd factions:
1. The haters. Well, there’s not much to be said about those that just find the movie repellant and gave it an ‘F’ on opening night with Cinemascore leading to its ‘C’ grade (balancing out the ‘A’s).
2. The Scorsese can do no wrong group. Again, nothing will change their minds. They think Scorsese is a master, so, they will go where he takes them.
3. The people who are enjoying the movie for the ‘wrong reasons’. Stories are out there about folks who look at Belfort’s character as the new Gordon Gekko – as an ass who they aspire to be themselves – screw the poor.
4. The ‘It’s really a satire/takedown/critique of Wall Street’ people. To them, it’s obvious that Scorsese is showing that Belfort is a jerk by just showing it the way it is.
Myself? I guess I fall somewhere between the group 1’s and the group 4’s. I see the social critique, but, I just feel that it is in so in the margins that it is dwarfed by the admittedly proficient filmmaking. Halfway through the movie I was willing to go with the flow and say, ‘It’s Scorsese doing what Scorsese does best’. But, by the 2 1/2 hour mark, I just gave up. It was exhausting, yes, but, also disheartening to hear folks in the crowd applauding and literally CHEERING ON Belfort the more and more he acted like a rich frat boy. The seemed to want him to get away with the crimes (or, they just wanted to be as rich themselves).
To me, you simply can’t just let Scorsese off the hook and say, “Hey, it’s not his fault if the audience doesn’t get it.” If that large a segment of the viewship either outright hates your movie or misinterprets it – it’s Scorsese’s failure as a filmmaker. As harsh — and, I’m sure to the Group 2 and Group 4 folks – unfair judgement. But, c’est la cinema.
This is a good observation. My fellow audience members were also applauding loudly and repeatedly. Were they laughing at or with Belfort?
I’m not attempting to appear high-brow, but I didn’t find the movie humorous. Mostly, it was puerile. The scene between Naomi and Jordan in the morning arguing about Venice is one of the few that sticks out.
This article explains the controversy well and categorizes the film aptly within the two extremes. The Wolf of Wall Street is somewhere in between. It’s actually difficult to evaluate it. One can’t identify the tone precisely. Doubtlessly, it’s an excessive film. Technically it’s a well-made film and DiCaprio is exceptional. However it was an unpleasant experience to watch it.
Let us assume that it is satire and the viewer is expected to reach his own conclusions implicitly.
Isn’t banging the viewer over the head with the same nonsense (drugs, sex, profanities, insolence) for 3 hours as culpable as forcing him to think x or y about the film?
I’d argue it is. If one has to show 3 hours of revolting behaviour to get a point across then he doesn’t value the audience’s intelligence. Then it becomes patently self-indulgent, as one poster wrote.
But one can’t get too carried away with the film’s moral or structural undercurrents. As long as it’s entertaining, right?
Nice piece Kris — I remember well the nightmare surrounding the release of The Last Temptation of Christ (88) — was anxious to see it being a Scorsese fan — arrived at the theatre to see picket lines of people denounciung the film, yet not one of them had even seen the film, “but we know it’s terrible” they said — I talked to some of them, and could not find one who had seen it — for me it was briliant, one of the most spiritual experiences I have had in a film — there was quite a lot of talk when Taxi Driver (76) was released about the violence, which was necessary for the film.
I’m finding this argument really strange. You seem to be taking several positions that seem odd to me: (1) that we shouldn’t criticize Martin Scorsese because of the remarkable body of work he’s directed over the years; (2) that the debate about Wolf of Wall Street must be irrelevant because Scorsese’s work survived other, entirely different debates in the past; (3) that disagreements are a bad thing (nothing more than “controversy” calculated to seem “sexy” and drive internet traffic); and (4) that political criticism in general is illegitimate because it distracts from discussions of the film’s “formal elements” (though you don’t yourself discuss formal elements much, or show why we couldn’t have room for conversations about both subjects at once). This last position strikes me as especially unfortunate, and it rhymes with your insistence last year that no one had the right to criticize Zero Dark Thirty on political grounds; it’s OK, you suggest, to criticize the film if the author is “personally vested,” but not if the author is animated over political concerns in general. That seems silly–as silly, by the way, as your juvenile comment about hostile critics being “lost in a fog of their own farts.” You seem to think that, because Scorsese is an “analytical artist” (and therefore someone who isn’t “‘pro’ or ‘anti’ anything”), we shouldn’t be allowed to interpret his film as a celebration of bad behavior. In other words, you assume that, because you’re wedded to an aestheticist position, Scorsese and other film critics must be too. That seems unnecessarily reductive and constraining (not to say totalitarian).
You position yourself as a centrist, someone who thinks the film is neither a masterpiece nor a joke, but in reality, you’re not, since you assume that anyone who doesn’t share your view of the film as satire is a “run-of-the-mill simpleton” who’s “married to an interpretation that doesn’t hold a lot of water in light of Scorsese’s history.” Scorsese hasn’t directed a film like Wolf of Wall Street before, and despite what you think, the controversies over Kundun and Taxi Driver don’t really shed much light on the controversies that you link to here.
Kris doesn’t argue that Scorsese should be immune to criticism because of his track record.
Rather, that his accomplished track record should justify his use of ambiguity when dealing with the morality of the content. I have no problem with that.
Also, it seems that he’s concerned about the nature of the disagreement (creating controversy for its own sake) rather than the disagreement itself.
And the other point is that his films tend to create controversy, for varying reasons. In other words, this isn’t an exceptional circumstance.
But you raise a good point about the formal elements. I haven’t seen any discussion of that either. Frankly, I haven’t read a convincing argument for its satirical efficacy either.
I think you’ve misunderstood some things and I actually don’t know where to begin.
I have, however, discussed formal elements, vis a vis my perspective on the shape of the film, that it feels like it wants to be longer. And if not longer, then perhaps conceived as a shorter piece, because in the middle, it feels lacking. I’ve mentioned how I’d like to have seen Michael Ballhaus’ always interesting eye for this sort of Scorsese film and am a little bit disappointed that a DP I greatly admire, Mr. Prieto, didn’t really turn my head with his work (though I’ve only seen the movie once and look forward to revisiting and noting anything I may have missed).
I’m also not saying it’s “OK…to criticize the film if the author is ‘personally vested,'” I’m merely (rather obviously) noting that I understand why that personal investment would lead someone to miss the forest for the trees. Understanding is not the same thing as condoning.
I don’t know specifically what you’re referring to with “Zero Dark Thirty” last year. The political bickering was fine to me, though not a reason to essentially call for censorship. I can’t imagine that’s an outlandish position to take.
I also, to be clear, only noted The Wrap’s piece of non-news as something baiting, not the overall controversy over the film’s depictions (which, I note clearly, have been taken to task by some smart people). An Academy member giving Scorsese a tongue-lashing doesn’t move the needle for me and is a bit of click bait.
“Scorsese hasn’t directed a film like Wolf of Wall Street before.”
I suggest you look again. It’s of a piece with his career output, I would argue.
Hopefully that begins to address your misconceptions. I think DZ handled the rest well enough.
On the question of form, my major point is that you’re asserting that political discussion comes at the expense of formal questions (“few have really gotten into the formal elements of the film” because “controversy is simply the sexier topic”), and I don’t think it’s a zero-sum game. There’s no shortage of formal analysis on the film, and if there were, I don’t think the political discussion would be to blame.
On the question of Scorsese’s history, I’m responding to your claim that his “track record” has “afforded him the benefit of the doubt where ambiguity in the text of his work is concerned.” My point is that giving Scorsese a free pass simply because of his “track record” seems unnecessarily reverential, even patronizing; we should be judging the merits of THIS film, not Casino. On that score, though, DZ, for one, disagrees.
On Zero Dark Thirty, as I recall, you were furious that the film became the target of criticisms based on its politics (its alleged endorsement of enhanced interrogation techniques), and you claimed that it was completely illegitimate for politicians to use the film in order to make a point. My point is not about Zero Dark Thirty, but about the fact that you seem to get more than usually pissed off whenever people criticize films on political grounds. And, of course, my further point is that discussions about a film’s politics should be OK. I have no interest in (and wasn’t) defending The Wrap’s reporting in particular.
As for Scorsese’s history, I continue to think it’s not all that relevant. Each controversy has its own dynamic, and the fact that Kundun pissed off the Chinese or that Last Temptation angered Christians doesn’t mean that The Wolf of Wall Street should be impervious to criticism. The issues are different, the charges are different, and the critics are different. The fact that the Republicans (to use the same logic) were right in thinking that the rollout of Obamacare would not go well does not mean that they will be right about everything in the future.
Guy Lodge often argues that controversies can be enriching, and that films which create controversy should be welcome. On that score, he and I–and, I take it, you–agree.
As always, I’m a fan of your site.
You’re making false equivalencies. Asking for benefit of the doubt isn’t demanding a free pass. It’s asking to view something in a broader context.
I don’t think you’ve read me correctly as it pertains to your “political grounds” comment. You brought up “Zero Dark Thirty,” not me, and my position there was that a call to censor by politicians was uncalled for. I don’t get pissed about criticizing a film on political grounds, though it more often than not reads as superficial and reactionary to me. I’m all for discussions about a film’s politics. I’m not seeing the connection here, though.
You can think Scorsese’s history isn’t relevant but the point of this post was to use it as a springboard for noting that, at 70, he still has the power to rile. You’ve drawn something tenuous out of it, it appears, and are now trying to paint a lot with that brush. Yes, each controversy has its own dynamic. But each controversy also starts from the same place: an artist who provokes. Fair to bring up in light of the recent “Wolf” controversy, I think.
Thanks for reading and considering.
Haven’t carved out time for “Wolf” yet, but I’m as taken aback as Kris was by A.O. Scott’s comment about “Taxi Driver” and would love to know what basis he has for this reading. (If anything, maybe one can project Schrader’s voice onto “Someday a real rain…”etc.)
I’ve treasured most of Scott’s reviews over the years (case in point: Inside Llewyn Davis), but, coupling this with his rather tone-deaf rejection of “Shutter Island,” there’s just something going on with him and this filmmaker. I wonder if there isn’t a trace of that “cultural condescension” that Glenn Kenny wrote about last week – a notion that Scorsese is too much a “hot-blooded” or “crude” artist to cultivate a healthy detachment from his more unruly characters.
I also can’t quite believe that Scorsese hates women. Sharon Stone did talk about feeling like an outsider on the “Casino” set, but wouldn’t that merely be a function of a longtime familiarity between director and leading men? The man has daughters, doesn’t he?
Anyhow, it wouldn’t be late December without a teapot tempest to get lost in. What movie will we be rumbling about next year?