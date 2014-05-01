The results are in: ‘X-Men’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ lead our summer movie poll

Nearly 36,000 total votes were cast in HitFix”s first annual Summer Movies Poll, and film fans have spoken. If the responses to our questions are any indication of popularity and box office success, then “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past” are about to have very a big summer.

HitFix ran the 10-question poll for 10 days, starting April 21 and ending yesterday (April 30), asking movie-goers about the hottest movies opening during the hottest months this year.

Taking the crown in the most competitive category — “Which summer movie is No. 1 on your ‘must-see” list?” – “Days of Future Past” earned 21.8% of votes, beating out 34 other films in the list. “Guardians” was runner-up at about 14%.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” was also users” favorite among sequels with 36% of the votes, winning out over ensemble action film “The Expendables 3,” comedy “22 Jump Street” and “Amazing Spider-Man 2” (which swings into theaters this weekend).

“X-Men” wasn't a listed option in two more major categories, both of which “Guardians” won. “What movie will be the beginning of the next big franchise?” heralded the biggest runaway reader response with 56%. “Which sci-fi movie do you want to see the most?” on the questionnaire scored 43% for the ensemble movie.

In the fight among leading men, “Guardians”” Chris Pratt won out over Wolverine, er, Hugh Jackman for “Favorite Actor,” 15.6% to 10.9%… but it was Sylvester Stallone who out-earned both to win that poll, with 24%.

Channing Tatum finished in the middle of the Favorite Actor pack but his starpower may have helped the 26.5% lead for “22 Jump Street” in “Which new comedy are you most looking forward to?”

“Lucy”s” Scarlett Johansson is the leading lady of the “Favorite Actress” list with 19.2%, though “X-Men” star Jennifer Lawrence was only 19 votes shy of tying.

Die-hard fans of “X-Files,” “Ghostbusters” and “Xena: Warrior Princess” rocked the vote for “Which of these franchises would you like to have a comeback on the big screen?” Almost 15,000 votes were cast in this category alone; like in our Heroes Vs. Villains poll this March, “Xena”s” warriors pushed over the top, this time with 42%.

For the inner-child of our readership, “How to Train Your Dragon 2” became the champion of “Which movie are you most excited about going to with your kids?” (48%); Rocket Raccoon appears to be the preferred costume for this forthcoming Halloween – 23% versus 22% from the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” camp.

Check out all of the voter percentages in the gallery below.

Readers are invited to read up on all the major movies coming out this summer, including our 25 Most Anticipated Summer Movies list. HitFix will be posting features, reviews, interviews and news from all these movies and more throughout the season.