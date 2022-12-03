Today, upon the release of their new EP, Snake Eyes, 100 Gecs has announced that fans can expect even more new music from the duo next year.

Though the EP only contained three tracks to tide fans over while they wait for the upcoming album, the album, titled 10,000 Gecs is expected to contain many more. Their upcoming album will mark the LA duo‘s second album, and their first since 2019.

Last year, the duo, comprised of Laura Les and Dylan Brady, spoke with Pitchfork about the long-awaited album. In the interview, Les, who is trans, revealed that she would be taking a step back from some of the Auto-Tune effects the duo has been known to use, as she has been taking vocal lessons.

“As I’ve been exploring my voice more, I’m like, ‘I can do this,’” Les said. “And also I’m sick of worrying about it. If I don’t just fucking do it, then I’m just a scaredy cat. And I don’t want to be a scaredy cat.”

Check out the cover art for 10,000 Gecs below.

10,000 Gecs is out 03/17/2023, via Dog Show Records and Atlantic Records. You can pre-order it here.

100 Gecs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.