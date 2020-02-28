100 Gecs are moving up in the world. Last year, they opened for Brockhampton and decided to add some headlining shows to the schedule while they were already out on the road. Here in 2020, the Gecs have some more clout, and they have announced an international headlining tour that’s set to kick off this spring.
The “Tree Of Clues World Tour” kicks off with performances at New Orleans’ Buku Festival in March and at Coachella in April. From there, they’ll head to Toronto and hit a bunch of other North American destinations before heading to Europe and Australia in June. The trek is set to wrap up with their appearance at Electric Forest.
100 gecs “Tree of Clues World Tour”
a long journey…
one path from home to home…
ticket presale Tuesday @ https://t.co/QSPSwBEO7Q pic.twitter.com/eSy6m5yfzS
— 100 gecs (@100gecs) February 28, 2020
Find all of 100 Gecs’ upcoming tour dates below.
03/20 — New Orleans, LA @ Buku
04/11 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/18 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/21 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
04/23 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
04/24 — Brooklyn, NY @ TBA
04/25 — Brooklyn, NY @ TBA
04/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
04/27 — Washington, DC @ The Black Cat
04/29 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
04/30 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
05/01 — Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar
05/02 — Miami, FL @ III Points
05/03 — Orlando, FL @ The Social
05/06 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/07 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
05/08 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
05/09 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
05/11 — St. Louis, MO @ Atomic Cowboy
05/12 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
05/14 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
05/15 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
05/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
05/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
05/19 — Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
05/21 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
05/22 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
05/23 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
06/02 — Paris, France @ La Boule Noire
06/03 — London, UK @ The Underworld
06/04 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound
06/08 — Berlin, Germany @ Fitzroy
06/10 — Moscow, Russia @ Aglomerat Club
06/11 — Helsinki, Finland @ Sideways
06/12 — Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret
06/13 — Athens, Greece @ Plissken Festival
06/18 — Brisbane, Australia @ Woolly Mammoth
06/21 — Melbourne, Australia @ Howler
06/23 — Sydney, Australia @ Oxford Art Factory
06/25-28 — Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest