100 Gecs are moving up in the world. Last year, they opened for Brockhampton and decided to add some headlining shows to the schedule while they were already out on the road. Here in 2020, the Gecs have some more clout, and they have announced an international headlining tour that’s set to kick off this spring.

The “Tree Of Clues World Tour” kicks off with performances at New Orleans’ Buku Festival in March and at Coachella in April. From there, they’ll head to Toronto and hit a bunch of other North American destinations before heading to Europe and Australia in June. The trek is set to wrap up with their appearance at Electric Forest.

100 gecs “Tree of Clues World Tour”

a long journey…

one path from home to home… ticket presale Tuesday @ https://t.co/QSPSwBEO7Q pic.twitter.com/eSy6m5yfzS — 100 gecs (@100gecs) February 28, 2020

Find all of 100 Gecs’ upcoming tour dates below.

03/20 — New Orleans, LA @ Buku

04/11 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/18 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/21 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

04/23 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

04/24 — Brooklyn, NY @ TBA

04/25 — Brooklyn, NY @ TBA

04/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

04/27 — Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

04/29 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/30 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

05/01 — Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar

05/02 — Miami, FL @ III Points

05/03 — Orlando, FL @ The Social

05/06 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/07 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

05/08 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

05/09 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

05/11 — St. Louis, MO @ Atomic Cowboy

05/12 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

05/14 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

05/15 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

05/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

05/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

05/19 — Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

05/21 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

05/22 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

05/23 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

06/02 — Paris, France @ La Boule Noire

06/03 — London, UK @ The Underworld

06/04 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

06/08 — Berlin, Germany @ Fitzroy

06/10 — Moscow, Russia @ Aglomerat Club

06/11 — Helsinki, Finland @ Sideways

06/12 — Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret

06/13 — Athens, Greece @ Plissken Festival

06/18 — Brisbane, Australia @ Woolly Mammoth

06/21 — Melbourne, Australia @ Howler

06/23 — Sydney, Australia @ Oxford Art Factory

06/25-28 — Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest