Experimental duo 100 Gecs (Dylan Brady and Laura Les) went viral in some circles a few months ago with their video for “Money Machine.” After all this time, after listening to the song (and the group’s new album 1000 Gecs), it’s still not easy to describe what you just heard. It’s electronic, it’s harsh, there’s some hip-hop in there, and it’s all over the place. Through it all, though, there’s a very real, non-ironic appeal: The catchy hook of “Money Machine” stays with you. Heck, the duo’s good enough to have gotten a co-sign from Charli XCX.

100 gecs – SECRET TOUR…

we are adding 6 HEADLINING shows to our tour!!!

TICKETS ON SALE TOMORROW (friday) @https://t.co/lEMX8zr5Tj pic.twitter.com/LoQ2riyvOc — 100 gecs (@100gecs) September 19, 2019

100 Gecs got a recent endorsement from Brockhampton as well. The group recently announced a North American tour with Slowthai, and since then, they have added 100 Gecs to the lineup. Now, 100 Gecs have decided to take advantage of being on the road by staging a small tour of their own, adding a handful of headlining dates between their Brockhampton commitments. Between October and December, the two will play shows in Portland, Berkeley, Santa Ana, New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

Check out all of 100 Gecs’ upcoming tour dates, and watch the video for “Money Machine,” below.

10/26 — Vancouver, CA @ PNE Forum #

10/27 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater #

10/28 — Portland, OR @ Holocene ^

10/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center #

11/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren # *

11/02 — Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren # *

11/05 — Fresno, CA @ Rainbow Ballroom # *

11/07 — Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone ^

11/08 — Palo Alto, CA @ Frost # *

11/09 — Santa Ana, CA @ La Santa ^

11/13 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre # *

11/14 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory # *

11/15 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live # *

11/17 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore # *

11/19 — Miami Beach, FL @ Jackie Gleason Theater (Fillmore Stage) # *

11/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy # *

11/22 — New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden # *

11/23 — New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden # *

11/24 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena # *

11/25 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem # *

11/26 — New York, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One) ^

11/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore # *

11/29 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum # *

11/30 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre # *

12/03 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory # *

12/04 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom # *

12/05 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall ^

12/06 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom # *

12/09 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom # *

12/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium # * (early show)

12/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium # * (late show)

12/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge ^

# with Brockhampton

* with Slowthai

^ 100 Gecs Headline Shows