100-gecs-warner-music-full.jpg
Indie

100 Gecs’ Coachella 2022 Set Was Cut Short Right In The Middle Of Their Biggest Song And Fans Are Mad

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

This past weekend was a long time coming for 100 Gecs: The experimental duo was originally slated to perform at the canceled 2020 Coachella festival, and now, they finally performed at the 2022 fest. That said, their Saturday set ended on a deflating note: In the middle of performing “Money Machine,” their most popular song, festival personnel started removing the band’s equipment from the stage before their sound was cut off completely. After that happened, the duo was seen trying to say something to the crowd, a message that wasn’t audible (at least not on the official Coachella livestream) given that their microphones had been turned off.

Neither Coachella nor 100 Gecs have offered an explanation about what happened. Fans have noted on social media, however, that 100 Gecs’ set started 20 minutes late due to artists performing before them running long with their own sets. 100 Gecs’ set was preceded by performances from Emo Nite and JID.

Speaking of Gecs fans, they were not pleased with how the performance ended. One Twitter summed up the situation well: “so you mean to tell me 100 gecs got invited to coachella 2020, which got cancelled due to covid, then were part of coachella 2022, just to have their set cut short and equipment taken off stage during money machine, their most popular song? i feel so bad for them.”

Check out some more reactions below.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×