Italian band Måneskin brought more people into their already massive fan base this weekend at Coachella with a fiery performance, including some covers. During their set, leader Damiano David prefaced a song by explaining, “As you know, we really like doing covers. More than how much we love doing covers, we love Britney Spears.” The nearly-naked quartet then launched into a heavy, electrifying version of “Womanizer.”

The Eurovision winners clearly had a fun time playing this cover; they wore bondage-like outfits, including lots of fishnets, claiming that the temperature on the stage was getting hot and “Britney Spears makes us hot.”

🎥 | Måneskin performing "Womanizer" by Britney Spears at Coachella. ✨ 2/2 pic.twitter.com/hyvEIGdX6e — MÅNESKIN OFFICIAL FANCLUB (@ManeskinFanClub) April 18, 2022

They also covered The Stooges’ “I Wanna Be Your Dog,” another salacious anthem that balances rock and roll with seduction, and they dedicated it to Iggy Pop who was featured on their hit “I Wanna Be Your Slave.”

After indulging in these playful performances, the band took some time to discuss the situation in Ukraine: “Are you having fun? I’m happy to hear it. But sometimes we’ve gotta understand how big our privilege is, to have the chance to just attend a gig and have fun and be careless and have nothing to think about. And none of us have to think of, (when) you wake up, how many bombs have been launched on the city.”

Watch a clip of the Spears cover above.