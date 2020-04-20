100 Gecs are a success story of how even niche musicians can find their way to fame. The experimental electronic duo consisting of Dylan Brady and Laura Les went from creating music at home to working with the likes of Charli XCX and Rico Nasty. While the duo only has one formally-released album, 100 Gecs remains active by reaching out to fellow musicians to remix their music. 100 Gecs’ “Gec 2 U” recently saw a remix by rising queer pop singer Dorian Electra. Now, the three have virtually teamed up to release a video accompanying the remix.

Filmed separately, the “Gec 2 U (Remix)” shows it’s still possible to collaborate while in quarantine. Directed and edited by Weston Allen, the video features Brady, Les, and Electra going about their quirky quarantine routine. Les uses their free time to experiment combining cereal with Red Bull while Brady sews his own wizard hat and learns how to juggle. All the while, Electra remains in the center of the screen, creating their own dance party.

The visual arrives ahead of 100 Gecs’ virtual festival experience Square Garden Festival. Taking place on Minecraft, the festival features music from big-name musicians like Charli XCX, Kero Kero Bonito, Cashmere Cat, Benny Blanco, and more. All proceeds from the Minecraft festival will be donated to the charity organization Feeding America.

Watch the “Gec 2 U (Remix)” video above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.