The 1975 Confirm Their Fifth Album Is On The Way With A New Photo

The 1975 is preparing to do it for the ’75 and possibly the ’22, as they tweeted about their forthcoming, currently untitled album today (June 1). The tweet, which features a new photo of the band, reads, “Your new album. Your new era. Your old friends.” Though there is no date provided just yet, the pop-rock band did provide a link to their website where fans can sign up for news regarding “album 5.”

Your new album. Your new era. Your old friends.

The 1975https://t.co/Tk3FMU5HLb pic.twitter.com/hY5kCLK2e5 — The 1975 (@the1975) June 1, 2022

Fans have also spotted posters that make note of the date July 7 and feature the same image that’s on the aforementioned sign-up link.

This album will follow what could be deemed a short hiatus for the group, as they appeared on 2021 record “Spinning” alongside No Rome and Charli XCX, which was later remixed multiple times by A.G. Cook. Otherwise, the band hasn’t released their own music since 2020’s 22-song Notes On A Conditional Form, anchored by five singles “Guys,” “The Birthday Party,” “Me & You Together Song,” “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know),” and “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America.”

Notes debuted atop the UK Albums chart, selling 34,000 album-equivalent units whereas, in the United States, it debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart with 54,000 album-equivalent units sold. Notes, which also topped the United States Billboard Top Rock Albums list, marked The 1975’s third top-five album on the Billboard 200 chart.

Check out their announcement via Twitter above and stay tuned for more news.

