There has recently been hope that concerts can return in 2021: There was a test COVID-safe concert last month and US Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks some venues could host shows again this fall. Whether or not that ends up being the case, The 1975 won’t be in those venues, as they announced today that they have canceled all of their scheduled shows for 2021.

However, they did revealed that they’re working on a new album. In a message shared on social media, the band wrote:

“We are really sorry to announce that we have made the decision to cancel all scheduled touring for 2021. These are incredibly difficult times for a lot of people, and until we can be sure that we will be able to play shows in a way that is safe for our fans and crew, we have decided the best course of action is to cancel our touring so that, where possible, everyone can get their tickets refunded sooner rather than later. We’re currently making a new album and look forward to seeing you all at a show as soon as it is safe to do so. For information on refunds for Finsbury Park please go to your point of purchase. Stay safe and look after each other. Matty, George, Adam and Ross x.”

Healy recently indicated that he has collaborations with Charli XCX and Beabadoobee on the way, so perhaps those will find their way onto The 1975’s next album, or maybe Healy’s solo album.

