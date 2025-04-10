The Montreux Jazz Festival is one of the most iconic annual events in music history, with the Switzerland fest launching back in 1967. The 2025 event will be the 59th installment, and now the lineup has been shared.

The list of artists performing from July 4 to 19 includes J Balvin, Noah Kahan, Shaboozey, Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts, Jamie xx, FKA Twigs, Pulp, Leon Bridges, Alanis Morissette, Diana Ross, James Blake, Brandi Carlile, Royel Otis, Samara Joy, Jorja Smith, Rüfüs Du Sol, Raye, Lionel Richie, Beth Gibbons, Bloc Party, Finneas, Benson Boone, Sam Fender, The Black Keys, Santana, Seu Jorge, and Sigrid. Chaka Khan is also set to open the festival with a tribute to the late Quincy Jones. Find the full lineup here.

Khan said in a statement (as Billboard notes), “I feel honored to be returning to open the Montreux Jazz Festival this year, joining so many world-class artists. I’m equally proud to be bringing some special guests with me, to pay musical tribute to my friend Quincy Jones; one of the best friends that music and Montreux ever had.”

Tickets are set to go on sale on April 11 at noon CET, and each order is limited to four tickets per concert and a minimum of ten total tickets. More information can be found here.