Earlier this week, it was revealed that music legend Quincy Jones died at 91 years old. Plenty of tributes followed, and now Jones’ daughter, Parks And Recreation star Rashida Jones, has weighed in.

She shared a moving tribute on Instagram, which reads:

“My dad was nocturnal his whole adult life. He kept ‘jazz hours’ starting in high school and never looked back. When I was little, I would wake up in the middle of the night to search for him. Undoubtedly, he would be somewhere in the house, composing (old school, with a pen and sheet music). He would never send me back to bed. He would smile and bring me into his arms while he continued to work…there was no safer place in the world for me. He was a giant. An icon. A culture shifter. A genius. All accurate descriptions of my father but his music (and ALL of his work) was a channel for his love. He WAS love.

He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen. That’s his legacy. I was fortunate enough to experience this love in close proximity. I’ll miss his hugs and kisses and unconditional devotion and advice. Daddy, it is an honor to be your daughter. Your love lives forever.”

The comments section is full of supportive messages from some recognizable figures. “I love you lady,” Natalie Portman wrote. “So heartbroken. I love you so much,” said Gwyneth Paltrow. “(((((((((Hug))))))))))) for you all,” Questlove wrote.

Find Jones’ post here.