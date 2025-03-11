Mexico-based Latin music festival Baja Beach Fest returns to Rosarito Beach for 2025 on August 8-10, with a lineup headlined by Don Omar, J Balvin, and Maluma. Tickets for the festival — which has become the premiere music festival for contemporary música latina, including reggaeton, Latin trap, and more — go on sale Thursday, March 13 at 12 PM PT.

In addition to the headliners, who are all huge stars even outside the Spanish-speaking world, the lineup also features newcomers and rising stars who have been making their names over the past five years of the fest’s existence. They include Brazilian pop singer Anitta, Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko, Venezuelan singer Danny Ocean, Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers, Latin trap pioneer Arcangel, reggaeton star Wisin, and Mexican corridero Tito Double P.

Established in 2019, the Baja Beach Fest has grown in esteem and demand over the past five years (skipping 2020, of course). In 2021, Balvin headlined for the first time alongside Anuel AA and Ozuna. Anuel returned in 2022 with Daddy Yankee and Farruko, then both Balvin and Ozuna joined the Chicago expansion in 2023, accompanied by Wisin Y Yandel. The 2023 fest in Rosarito hosted Wisin Y Yandel, as well as Ozuna, Feid, and Don Omar. Last year was the most diverse lineup yet, with Kali Uchis and Peso Pluma.

You can find more information about Baja Beach Fest here.