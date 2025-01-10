Sesame Street has an astounding history of celebrity guest stars, so much so that appearing on the show is something of a right of passage. Well, some more folks are about to join the club.

A new season, the show’s 55th, debuts on January 16 via Max. Featured guests were announced, and they include Reneé Rapp (on the January 16 episode), Michael B. Jordan (January 23), Samara Joy (February 6), Noah Kahan (March 6), SZA (April 10), Chris Stapleton (July 24), Jonathan Van Ness (August 21), and Billie Jean King (August 28).

As for what to expect from the upcoming season, executive producer Sal Perez says in a statement, “New episodes of Sesame Street will help young viewers understand and express their feelings, learn new mindfulness practices, and as always, have a blast with their favorite furry and funny friends. Whether it’s taking a volcano breath when angry, learning to give yourself a hug when frustrated, or wiggling it out when disappointed, we are empowering children with the strategies to help build resiliency and the foundational skills for emotional well-being.”

SZA shared a photo from the Sesame Street set back in March 2024 and she was beyond excited, writing, “GODS TIMING !!! FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS AND SAY THEM OUTLOUD !!NEVER GIVE UP !! ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE I BELIEVE IN YOU !!”

Check out a teaser for the new season above.