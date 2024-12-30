It’s not new that towards the end of the year, Christmas songs dominate the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. They’ve never achieved total domination, though, because there’s always been at least one non-holiday song that sticks around and breaks up an all-Christmas top 10. Well, that used to be true, anyway.

On the new Hot 100 chart dated January 4, for the first time ever, every song in the top 10 is a holiday tune. That most notably includes Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which spends an 18th week at No. 1, putting it right behind the all-time-best mark of 19 weeks held by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” and Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” Also, since the new chart is dated in January, Carey officially has the first No. 1 song of 2025.

Elsewhere in the top 10 is Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me,” at No. 5, making it Grande’s 16th top-5 hit. On the previous chart, this song and Kelly Clarkson’s “Underneath The Tree” became the two newest holiday songs to ever hit the top 10, after both peaking at No. 11 during the previous holiday season. Grande’s recording was released in 2014 while Clarkson’s came out a year before in 2013.

Holiday songs are likely to slip down/off the chart next week, though. The tracking period for this week’s chart was December 20 to 26, so the days leading up to Christmas and the holiday itself. Meanwhile, the next chart’s tracking week is from December 27 to January 2, when the holiday buzz starts to peter out. So, it’s uncertain if Carey will spend a 19th week at No. 1 this holiday season, or if she’ll have to wait to tie (and probably break) the longevity record next Christmas.